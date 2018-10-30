‘Looking For Alaska’: 5 Things To Know About The Actors Cast As The Beloved Miles & Alaska

Say hello to your Miles and Alaska! Charlie Plummer and Kristine Froseth will be playing the two main characters in the ‘Looking For Alaska’ TV show. Here’s what you need to know about the actors and the highly-anticipated series!

John Green revealed via Twitter on Oct. 29 the two actors who will play his beloved Miles and Alaska in the Looking For Alaska — Charlie Plummer, 19, and Kristine Froseth, 22. The series, based on John’s best-selling 2005 young adult novel, will debut on Hulu. Fans have been waiting years for Looking For Alaska to get the movie or TV adaptation, and it’s finally happening.

The story is told through the eyes of teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter, as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with a girl, Alaska Young, and after her unexpected death, he and his close friends attempt to uncover the truth behind her death and make sense of it. So, who are these actors who are playing Alaska and Miles? They’re absolutely perfect to play these actors, in my opinion.You’re going to be seeing a lot of them in the coming months. Here are 5 key things to know about them.

1. You’ve definitely seen both Kristine and Charlie before. Kristine most recently starred alongside Dan Stevens in Netflix’s Apostle. She co-starred with Noah Centineo and Shannon Purser in Netflix’s Sierra Burgess Is A Loser. Charlie played John Paul Getty III in the 2017 movie All The Money In The World.

2. They’ve gotten John Green’s blessing! After revealing the casting, John tweeted: “I spoke to Kristine and Charlie on the phone yesterday and it was really special to have a conversation with the people who will become Miles and Alaska. I’m so grateful to them and to everyone involved with the Looking for Alaska series. It’s all starting to feel very real!”

3. Charlie was awarded the Marcello Mastroianni Award for a past performance. For his terrific performance in the drama Lean on Pete, he was given the award for best emerging actor at the 74th Venice Film Festival. Jennifer Lawrence and Mila Kunis are among the past winners of the award.

4. Kristine also has another TV project in the works! She also stars in the limited series The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair opposite Patrick Dempsey. The series premiered in Sept. 2018 in the UK and will be released in the U.S. in 2019.

5. The series has been years in the making. John sold the film rights to Looking For Alaska in 2005. Looking for Alaska was originally supposed to be made into a movie, but it was delayed for years because of casting troubles. In May 2018, decision was made to adapt the book into an 8-episode limited series.