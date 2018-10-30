‘This Is Us’ Recap: Kevin Vows To Find Out The Truth About Jack & The Mystery Woman In Vietnam

Kevin is not going to rest until he knows what happened to Jack in Vietnam. Also during the Oct. 30 episode of ‘This Is Us,’ Beth opens up to Randall, and Kate and Toby take baby steps.

Kate tells the family that she’s pregnant, and everyone is overjoyed. She also lets them know about Toby’s depression. Rebecca worries about Kate being so far away. Kate tries to get Toby out of bed, but he doesn’t budge. Kate’s worried about what she should or shouldn’t do. Rebecca tells her to be patient with Toby, but take care of herself, too.

Beth is still looking for a job, while Randall is just starting his campaign for city council. Tess and Annie are behind on their Girl Scout cookies sale, so Beth offers to help the girls out while Randall heads to Philly. Later, Beth snaps at the girls while they’re out, and Deja’s the one who urges Beth to open up to Randall about how she’s feeling.

Kevin is still obsessing over the picture of his dad with the mystery woman in Vietnam. He’s determined to find out who she is, but Zoe wants him to stop thinking about the photo. But Kevin can’t stop thinking about the photo. He goes to Philly to talk with Randall. “Dad’s obviously in love with that woman right?” Kevin asks Randall. He knows that necklace means something big. However, Randall brings up the point that Vietnam was a chapter in Jack’s life that he didn’t want anyone to know about. Maybe it should stay that way. Since he’s in Philly, Randall asks Kevin for help with the campaign. Randall goes to Koreatown and vows to help the community. Randall finds himself a campaign manager in the process.

While Kate’s on the phone with Rebecca, Audio eats a rock. Kate calls her mom again for advice for what to do, and Kate gives her some tough love. Kate’s going to have to start making her own decisions and just roll with it. Toby finally gets out of bed and puts on clothes. Now he’s worried that Kate’s going to leave him. Kate is so patient and gets Toby to take baby steps. She promises Toby that she’s not going to leave him. She’s in for the good and the bad.

In the past, Jack comes home with a black eye after boxing at the gym. Rebecca makes him promise not to fight with anyone anymore. He can only use the punching bag. Randall asks Jack to teach him how to box. Randall says a kid at school is picking on him, and he just wants to know how to defend himself. Rebecca catches them practicing, and she is not pleased. Later, Jack and Rebecca find out that there is no one bullying Randall at school.

Before he goes to confront Randall, Jack tells Rebecca that boxing “quiets things” for him and helps him with “stuff I can’t think about.” He also reveals that he and Nicky used to box back in the day. Randall admits that he wanted to learn to box to be more like Jack. He wants to be tough like Kevin, but Jack urges Randall to realize he’s got his own secret weapons.

In the present day, Kevin gifts Zoe with a visa application for a trip to Vietnam. Kevin has to track down that woman, and he wants Zoe to come with him. This is just the beginning of Kevin’s journey to Vietnam. At the end of the episode, Beth admits her true feelings to Randall after losing her job. He asks Beth to join his campaign. She thinks it’s a pity job, but he swears it’s not. “Anything we take on, we crush,” Randall says. He’s right, too!