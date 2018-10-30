Maddie Ziegler, 16, Dating Stevie Wonder’s Son, 17, After Sparks Fly On ‘DWTS: Juniors’ Set

Maddie Ziegler is no longer dancing by herself! Sia’s muse has reportedly found love with Kailand Morris, after falling for Stevie Wonder’s teenage son while on the set of ‘Dancing With The Stars: Juniors!’

There’s nothing like young love to make you feel like swinging from the chandelier, which is what reportedly has happened to Maddie Ziegler. The 16-year-old star of countless Sia music videos has a new man in her life, a source tells PEOPLE, as she’s dating Kailand Morris, the 17-year-old son of music icon, Stevie Wonder, 68. The two met on the set of Dancing With The Stars: Juniors, as first reported by The Blast, when both their younger siblings – Mackenzie Ziegler, 14, and Mandla Morris, 13, — were competing on the dance show. It seems that DWTS continues its tradition of bringing people together, even those who aren’t even contestants!

Maddie and Kailand are reportedly “having fun hanging out” and that they’re not “too serious as of yet,” sources told The Blast. Rumors of their romance also began at the start of October, right around the time she turned the “sweet 16.” While posing in front of her brand new Audi (“can’t believe this car is actually mine !!” she wrote) she and Kailand snuggled up for a picture. Around two weeks later, Kailand uploaded a picture of him, Maddie and a few friends at Disneyland. Maddie shared a similar picture to her own account. “Love these people too much!” she captioned the Oct. 14 Instagram post. In both pictures, Maddie – the former Dance Moms star — and Kailand are PDAing, leaning in close for a sweet hug.

Maddie and Kailand’s love is not the only DWTS romance on fans’ minds, as Alexis Renn, 21, and Alan Bersten, 24, have seemingly found their chemistry doesn’t end at the ballroom. During a preview of the Oct. 29 episode, Alexis admitted that she was starting to catch “feelings” for her partner. “I didn’t see this one coming. It happened really quickly though, so I think I’m still trying to process it,” she said in the interview package.

While these two alleged lovebirds have also set the judges’ hearts on fire – their jazz performance to Christina Aguilera’s “Candyman” earned rave reviews – they didn’t really set the scoreboard on fire. With a score of 27, they landed in the bottom two, coming close to elimination. Will they be able to bounce back next week? Perhaps they can ask Maddie and Kailand for some tips? Or maybe see if they want to go on a double date?