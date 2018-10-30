Chris Brown Looking For His Next GF To Be A Mother Figure For Royalty

Chris Brown is looking to settle down, but the type of lady he’s searching for may surprise you. HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned what it would take to win his heart.

Listen up, ladies. For those wondering exactly what it takes to capture Chris Brown’s heart, well – we’ve got the scoop. “The woman that Chris is looking for nowadays is something that might surprise many people. He is actually looking for someone who could be a mother figure to Royalty,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He obviously has his type, and we have seen it with Rihanna and Karrueche, who are beautiful women in their own right, but the one extra thing besides the fun he would have, and the beauty they possess, is that he wants someone that could be someone Royalty can learn from, and look up to as a role model,” they added.

That wasn’t the only surprising tidbit of info the source shared. Apparently, Chris is looking to have even more kids eventually! “A mother figure is very important to him, and someone who would also like to have more children, because he would eventually like to have Royalty have a sibling,” the source continued. After seeing how darn cute Royalty is, we 100% support this! HollywoodLife has reached out to a rep of the musician for comment.

However, just because Chris is looking to the future, doesn’t mean memories of the past don’t ever bubble up. Chris saw those racy lingerie snaps of his ex, Rihanna, and they stung big time. “Rihanna’s new lingerie picture is straight torture for Chris, and not just because she’s looking so damn sexy,” a source close to Chris also said. “With her white lingerie and veil it makes him imagine her looking like that on her wedding night and it kills him that it may not be with him,” our source continues. “He still has fantasies that fate will bring them back together, when the time is right and they will have that wedding night.”

Chris may be turning over a new leaf. In addition to desiring a healthy, and serious romantic relationship, he is also bettering the friendships in his life. The rapper squashed his beef with fellow hit-maker Drake on Oct, 12, and ever since, it’s been good vibes only between the two. In fact, the musicians have even bonded over fatherhood! They even kicked it at Drake’s 32nd birthday party, further solidifying their friendship! Hmmm, could there be a future collab in the works?