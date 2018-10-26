Camila Cabello Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With New Pic & Fans Freak — But Is She Really Expecting?

Camila Cabello shared an IG photo with fans where she was cradling her belly. Fans are freaking that she could be pregnant and we’ve got details on if she’s expecting.

With all of Meghan Markle‘s constant cradling of her 12 week baby “bump” on her South Pacific tour, it seems any woman who cups their belly is now assumed to be pregnant. That’s what happened to Camila Cabello, 21, when she posted an Oct. 26 Instagram photo holding her tummy in a a way that sent fans into a frenzy that she could be becoming a first-time mother. Her caption was rather telling, as she wrote “you’re still the only thing i did right.” Is she referring to a baby?!

Camila didn’t seem to have any extra weight on her, but she claims that she is definitely NOT pregnant and just has been enjoying all of the amazing cuisine she’s experienced while on the road opening for Taylor Swift‘s Reputation tour. Fans went so crazy with the baby speculation that the “Havana” singer had to personally shut down the flood of pregnancy rumors in the comments by writing “Guys don’t be crazy. I’VE BEEN TOURING AMERICA EATING DELICIOUS FOODS LEAVE ME AND MY BELLY ALONE!!!!!!”

One fan asked in the comments “Camila baby why are you touching your stomach?” Another asked “Is she telling us she’s pregnant?” A person even questioned “WHOS YOUR DADDY THEN?” in all caps. Someone else asked her “So if it’s not a baby are you going to clear up the caption? Because nobody seems to know what you’re talking about.”

After Camila set the record straight, fans were quick to come to her defense that enjoying quality dining is just fine. “She has a food baby, leave her alone,” one person wrote while another added “You could eat all you want and still be perfect to me.” But one fan accused her of fueling the baby controversy with her mysterious caption while holding her belly. “OKAY CAMILA but the caption lmao don’t act like it doesn’t fit perfectly” the person joked.