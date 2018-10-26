Backstreet Boys Mocked For ‘Embarrassing’ Dance Segment On UK Morning Show

Can you watch this without cringing? Backstreet Boy fans were a little turned off by the dance lesson band members gave on an Oct. 26 talk show. Take a look!

The Backstreet Boys didn’t just perform their new single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” and the classic “Everybody” on the U.K. talk show Loose Women, but they made the hosts join in on the fun! When one panelist said she was the “worst dancer in the world,” Nick Carter, 38, Brian Littrell, 43, AJ McLean, 40, and Howie Dorough, 45, brought all the hosts down in front of the stage to count their way through some dance steps, while Kevin Richardson, 47, sat back and observed. Yes, Kaye Adams, Stacey Solomon, Carol McGiffin and Nadia Sawalha were all good sports, but even though it looked like they had a fine time, fans were NOT having it! “I think it’s time to move on,” one Twitter user wrote. Another added, “Song is okay, but you’re a bit old for these silly dance routines fellas!”

Yikes! Many found the footage to be kind of cringe-y, some comparing it to watching their dad play in a band. Others who are still loyal to the boy band sang along to the new song with their kids. It’s kind of crazy that their band can span multiple generations — but should it? The guys took a hiatus from 2002 to 2004 and have been consistently making music for decades. But they aren’t just dabbling in new tunes and having fun. They’re embarking on a world tour in 2019, and it looks like they’re bringing their dance moves with them! The guys even opened up about how natural it feels to be back on stage at their age.

“When we’re on stage and interacting with the audience, it feels like we’ve gone back in time,” Kevin said. “It’s only the next morning when you wake up and you’re a little achy that you realize.”

Fans may be making fun of them for this Loose Women appearance, but we hope the Backstreet Boys don’t let it get them down. Whether they’re in their prime or not, they’re still an iconic boy band!