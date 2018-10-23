Wendy Williams: ‘LHH’s Spice Debuted ‘Bleached’ Skin To Promote Her Music: It’s A ‘Publicity Stunt’

‘Love and Hip Hop Atlanta’ star, Spice and her apparent ‘bleached’ skin has the attention of Wendy Williams, who thinks the new look is all a ploy to promote her new music! Here’s what Wendy had to say!

Wendy Williams, 54, isn’t here for Spice and her new look! The talk show host thinks the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star only debuted her apparent lighter skin to promote her new song, “Black Hypocrisy”. The new track, which has already claimed the No. 1 spot on the Reggae charts, coincidentally released on the same day Spice showed off her “bleached skin,” as online critics are claiming.

“She has people shocked over her new look,” Wendy said, while showing a side-by-side of Spice before and after her new look (you can see below). “They say she’s bleaching her skin, but I think this is a publicity stunt because skin bleaching takes a very long time,” Wendy declared. “She’s got this new song out, it’s called ‘Black Hypocrisy’ and she talks about color-ism in the black community… This is a good job though, Spice, because we’re talking about you. I don’t even know who you are!”

Spice stirred up buzz and controversy online when she took to Instagram to debut her new look, along with her new mixtape on October 22. First, she deleted all of her old photos on Instagram before showing off her new blonde hair and lighter skin. “Nothing wrong with a fresh start,” she captioned the photo, while telling fans to pre order her new music. Since she wiped her Instagram clean of any old content, the only posts that are left contain her new look, and music.

And, it looks like Wendy hit the nail on the head (sort of) about Spice’s new look. A rep for Spice admitted that the reality star’s transformation is due to new track, “Black Hypocrisy”.

Some of the lyrics from the new song reference skin color, as well as skin-bleaching: “I get hate from my own race yes that’s a fact, cause the same black people dem say I’m too black and if you bleach out you skin Dem same one come a chat”.