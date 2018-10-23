John Cena, Bella Twins & More Pay Tribute To Roman Reigns After He Announces Cancer Battle: ‘Our Superman’

WWE superstars like John Cena, the Bella Twins, Zack Ryder, and so many more made #ThankYouRoman spread like wildfire on Twitter after Roman Reigns made a heartbreaking announcement on Oct. 22: His leukemia has returned.

After announcing the return of his leukemia on the Oct. 22 episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, 33, said he’ll take “every prayer you can send” his way. A surge of WWE stars answered the call, using one hashtag: #ThankYouRoman. “‘Courage – strength in the face of pain or grief.’ You have given us your everything including a courageously vulnerable moment. We, your WWE family, give you all of our love and support. #ThankYouRoman #NeverGiveUp,” John Cena tweeted after the news broke. The Bella Twins, comprised of sisters Brie and Nikki, also paid tribute to Reign, whose real name is Joe Anoa’i. “You’re in our thoughts & prayers Joe. You are our Superman! Forever and always,” they tweeted. “You have an army people standing behind you ready to support and fight with you!” Even Roman’s former opponents paid their respect!

“His real name is Joe & he’s a stand up guy! Inside the ring one of the best I’ve battled with,” Irish wrestler Finn Bálor tweeted just two months after they duked it out for the Universal Champion title in August. “Outside the ring one of the most genuine people I have ever met & learned from. See you soon good brother # ThankYouRoman ( ..and he smells great).” Zack Ryder is another WWE star who stepped inside the ring with Roman who had a hopeful message for his former challenger: “@WWERomanReigns will beat it again…believe that. # ThankYouRoman.”

That’s right, Roman beat his cancer once. At Monday Night Raw, the Universal Champion, who is now relinquishing his title, told the crowd he’s lived with leukemia for 11 years. It went into remission in 2008. “When I was 22-years-old I was diagnosed with this. And very quickly I was able to put it in remission,” he said into a mic at the event. “But I’m not going to lie, that was the hardest time of my life. I didn’t have a job, I didn’t have any money, I didn’t have a home and I had a baby on the way and football was done with me. The team that gave me a chance was the WWE.” After breaking the tragic news in the arena, his cousins, twins Jey Uso and Jimmy who collectively go by the WWE stage name The Usos, kick started the #ThankYouRoman hashtag. See the adorable throwback photo they posted below!

We been here for u, and will stay here for u. Day one uce. We love you. @WWERomanReigns #ThankYouRoman pic.twitter.com/eszthQWPAC — The Usos (@WWEUsos) October 23, 2018

I’ve said it for a long time! @WWERomanReigns is the best wrestler on the planet! #ThankYouRoman #RAW — WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) October 23, 2018

WWE wrestler Daniel Bryan tweeted how everyone felt after Roman made the shocking announcement. “I’ve never seen the air sucked out of a locker room like it was tonight,” he wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Roman and his family.” Like Zack Ryder said, we believe Roman can beat this.