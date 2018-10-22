‘Shameless’: Will Jimmy Return In Season 9 For Fiona’s Final Episodes?

Since Mickey returned for Ian’s final ‘Shameless’ episode, could Jimmy/Steve come back for Fiona’s last episodes? ‘Shameless’ showrunner John Wells weighs in on the possibility in a new interview.

You know you’ve been thinking about it. Could Jimmy return in the back half of Shameless season 9 for Fiona’s swan song? Justin Chatwin hasn’t appeared as Jimmy since season 5, and his story with Fiona felt a little unfinished. Shameless showrunner John Wells was asked about Jimmy possibly making a comeback in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I can say absolutely nothing about it although you don’t want to perform same magic trick twice in one season [laughing],” he said. While that’s not a no, it’s not a yes either. I’m not giving up hope!

The magic trick he’s referring to is Noel Fisher’s surprise return during Cameron Monaghan’s last episode. Ian headed off to prison in the final moments of the Oct. 14 episode, and his cell mate turned out to be Ian. They may be in prison, but Gallavich got their happily ever after.

Emmy Rossum will be leaving the show at the end of season 9. She’s been on the show since its premiere in 2011. Jimmy and Fiona have always had a tumultuous relationship, but they’ve never stopped having feelings for each other. During his last appearance on the show, Jimmy asked Fiona to go to Dubai with him. Jimmy has a thing for asking Fiona to run away with him, but she’s always said no.

However, season 9 could present that opportunity again. Fiona’s on a downward spiral after finding out her now ex-boyfriend, Ford, is actually married with a family. Could Jimmy swoop in and ask Fiona one last time to go away with him? That’s what I’m hoping. Maybe she’d finally say yes. Shameless season 9 will return in January 2019 on Showtime.