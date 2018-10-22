Grace and Danny cross paths for the first time in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Oct. 22 episode of ‘Manifest.’ Watch the sneak peek of this latest flashback now!

Grace (Athena Karkanis) is trying to work through her grief at a support group in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of Manifest when she meets Danny (Daniel Sunjata). “I wanted to make the most of every moment,” Grace tells her fellow support group members in the flashback scene. “That’s why we were on that damn trip in the first place. Not only did I lose my son, I lost my husband, too. I felt like I had no one left.”

Grace tears while talking about her loss. “But I did have someone left, my daughter, and she’s what brought me here today,” Grace continues. She wants people to stop telling her that she looks great. She wants people to be honest with her. “Sometimes I wish someone would just say to me, ‘Gee, Grace you look like hell.'”

Danny, a fellow widower, comes up to Grace after the meeting. “Gee, Grace, you look like hell,” he tells her. She smiles and laughs for the first time in a long time. He says this is the first time insulting a woman ever made her smile. Grace thanks him and admits she hardly recognized the sound of her own voice. Grace and Danny introduce themselves to each other, sparking a connection that’s still present today. But now that Ben (Josh Dallas) is alive and back in the picture, Grace and Danny’s relationship has been put on the back burner.

Also during the episode, Cal (Jack Messina) takes Ben on a mysterious adventure that awakens Ben to his son’s abilities. Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) tries to protect Jared (J.R. Ramirez) from consequences at work, while keeping her romantic feelings at bay. Manifest season 1 airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on NBC.