Luke Bryan’s ‘Primary Focus’ Is Helping Mom Rebuild & Replace Home Damaged By Hurricane Michael

Luke Bryan is one of many who’s been personally effected by Hurricane Michael. His mother, LeClaire’s home was completely destroyed in devastating photos from the disaster. Now, he’s doing everything in his power to help.

Luke Bryan, 42, and his family are dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, a Category 4 hurricane which destroyed his mother’s Mexico Beach, Florida home on October 10. In devastating photos from the wreckage, the country singer’s mother, LeClaire, can be seen overlooking what remained of her home. “He is most happy that his Mom is alive. That is what it is all about,” a source close to the country singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Once he found out his mother was safe, Luke’s next priority is helping her get back on her feet after reportedly losing nearly all of her personal possessions.

“The rebuilding and replacing will happen, Luke will help in any way he can for his Mom and the community,” the insider says. However, the singer will do it quietly, our source notes, adding that his other has been through enough, and doesn’t need to be made a spectacle of. “He doesn’t feel like broadcasting the troubles his Mom is having right now, as he wants to protect her in every way possible,” the source admits.

In wake of the tragedy, Luke called on his fans for support. “Hey everyone. Pray for my people,” he tweeted on October 10. “So many dear people I know are being affected. My mother and so many friends live in Mexico beach. And now it’s bearing down on Albany and Leesburg.”

Hey everyone. Pray for my people. So many dear people I know are being affected. My mother and so many friends live in Mexico beach. And now it’s bearing down on Albany and Leesburg. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 11, 2018

While Luke has not yet addressed the damage to his mother’s home, he is figuring next steps in his quest to help. “It’s just about figuring out the next thing to do and how to approach everything. There has been all sorts of talks on how to help the community from releasing a single or doing a benefit concert, but first things first, Luke is going to make sure his Mom is OK and safe and sound. That is his focus, to get her the help she needs,” the source reveals.

In wake of the hurricane, Luke did have a quick break from his “What Makes You Country” tour, over the weekend. It’s unclear if he made his way to Florida. The singer has just two dates remaining on the tour — a stop in Michigan and then one in New York next weekend. Our source also mentioned that Luke will not be canceling any upcoming shows as of right now.

Hurricane Michael touched down in Florida on October 10, and took the lives of at least 36 people in the United States alone, authorities have confirmed.