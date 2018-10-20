Vanessa Hudgens wowed in two very sexy costumes while hosting the ‘Hocus Pocus’ anniversary special. Her latex costume gave off total witchy vibes! See the photos!

Vanessa Hudgens, 29, is one of the queens of Coachella and Halloween! The starlet rocked two amazing costumes while hosting Freeform’s Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary special alongside Jordan Fisher. Vanessa first walked out in a sheer costume that resembled a spider web. Given that we’re celebrating the Sanderson witches, this look was on point.

Later on in the night, Vanessa hit the stage in a head-to-toe latex bodysuit accompanied with huge peacock wings. The black feathers were huge and the design on the back of the wings was gorgeous. Vanessa’s hair was styled in long waves. She rocked a sultry red smokey eye and a dark lip.

The Hocus Pocus 25th anniversary special is part of Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween. All month long, the network is showing the cult classic that came out in 1993 and starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. All three Sanderson sisters are taking part in the reunion special to celebrate the movie’s everlasting impact, as well as cast members Omri Katz, Vinessa Shaw, Thora Birch, Sean Murray, and more. Can you believe it’s been 25 years since the movie was released? Talking about making everyone feel old.

Vanessa started off the special by “flying” in and singing the “Come Little Children” tune that SJP sang in the movie. Vanessa went all out for the special, and we are living for it. We can’t wait to see what else Vanessa has in store for us this Halloween season. Her costumes are always epic. As her Instagram reads: “Halloween isn’t a day, it’s a lifestyle.”