Camila Cabello Would Love To Reunite With Fifth Harmony: Her Plans For A Reunion Revealed

Could our prayers have been answered? Camila Cabello is thinking about reuniting with the 5H ladies at some point in the future, we’ve learned exclusively! Here’s what it’ll take to make it happen!

Tension persists between Camila Cabello and her former Fifth Harmony bandmates since she quit without warning in late 2016! But Camila wants to put that bad blood in the past! The “Havana” singer’s at the top of her career right now, but she’s not ruling out a Fifth Harmony reunion, according to a source! There’s just one caveat to the potential reunion… “Camila would love to reunite with the girls of Fifth Harmony, but would love it to be for something very special like a career retrospective, a Super Bowl appearance, or something very grandiose,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!

That’s totally understandable. A huge event would be a reunion of sorts for the rest of the 5H girls, too. They’re currently on hiatus while they all pursue solo careers, though they promise to get back together after a bit. Camila’s perfect reunion would be modeled after Beyonce‘s special appearances with Destiny’s Child, as she did at the Super Bowl and Coachella 2018, says the source. The crowd always go wild when that happens!

There’s a tiny problem with that, though. Beyonce left Destiny’s Child on good terms with the other women. Kelly Rowland is her cousin, after all. And Michelle Williams is a close family friend. Of course they would jump at the chance to perform together every once in awhile! Fifth Harmony has made it clear that they’re not Camila’s fans. Recall the 2017 Video Music Awards, when they pushed an anonymous fifth person off a platform onstage before starting their number. Subtle!

Normani swears there’s no beef between them and Camila, though. “She’s killing it. She’s freaking killing it. I’m super proud of her,” she raved about Camila’s new solo career at the 2018 Daily Front Row Fashion Awards. Still, it’s not like they’re all hanging out together. But Camila wants to change that. “Enough time has passed that Camila wants to find a way to be friends again,” says the source. “They all went through so much together, and someday she’d love to share the stage again. She is very interested in having that happen years from now.” Make. It. Happen. Ladies!

HollywoodLife reached out to Camila Cabello’s rep for comment, but did not immediately hear back.