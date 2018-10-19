‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Aubrey O’Day Slams Pauly D By Comparing Him To Her Abusive Mom

The drama between Aubrey O’Day and Pauly D got even more intense during the Oct. 19 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’, when she broke down in tears over the way he allegedly treats her.

During an exercise on this week’s episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Aubrey O’Day and Pauly D were asked to dive into their pasts, and they were instructed to do so by the way of painting pictures. The Jersey Shore star went first, but he was visibly nervous to share his deepest, darkest secrets with the rest of his cast mates. “I don’t just tell anybody these stories. These are tough moments that I had to live with as a child and it’s just not something that I offer up very often,” he said. So what did his painting depict? Well, Pauly D told his cast mates that he and his best friend, Billy, used to ride bikes together — basically every day — but on one particular day, Pauly wasn’t in the mood to go. Sadly, Billy passed away later that day, when he got in a bike collision.

“I [saw] the look at his father’s face, his mother’s face – white. I had never experienced a loss like that. I have this sense of, not being there for somebody I love. That’s one of the biggest fears I have to this day,” he further told the group. Heartbreaking, right? We could hardly keep back tears as we watched him share his story. But just when we thought we couldn’t cry anymore, it soon became Aubrey’s turn, and boy was her story just as emotional.

During her turn in front of the group, Aubrey explained that her painting represented “abandonment” she felt as a result of the way her mother treated her while she was growing up. Aubrey claimed her mother would be abusive towards her and then pass out. “I always got so scared that she was gonna die. So, I’d pick her lock and she’d just be passed out,” Aubrey claimed as tears rolled down her face. “The things I remember … she locked me out of the house for a couple days and I just begged her to let me back in. it’s the same f***ing thing Pauly does to me.” It was a pretty low blow to compare Pauly D to her allegedly abusive mom, but we can’t say we’re too surprised. Aubrey and Pauly have been having issues since the moment they walked into the house.

Aubrey and Pauly D met on E!’s Famously Single and started dating in February 2016. Sadly, they split in July 2017 just after filming this current season of Marriage Boot Camp. New episodes air on WE tv Fridays at 9 p.m. ET.