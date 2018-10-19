See Pics
Hollywood Life

Britney Spears Goes Commando In Sexy Black Dress For Residency Announcement

britney spears commando black dress
BACKGRID
Las Vegas, NV - Pop star Britney Spears announces her return to the Las Vegas Strip at the Park Theater at Park MGM. Britney is scheduled to make her return to Las Vegas with a brand new show in 2019 called "Domination". After a successful residency at Caesars Entertainment's Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino, Britney will now be performing at MGM Resorts Park Theater. Pictured: Britney Spears BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: JAYO / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 98 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

It’s Britney, b*tch! The legendary pop star looked gorgeous in a tiny black dress while announcing her return to Vegas on Oct. 18. Click to see her sexy look and get the details on her dress!

Britney Spears, 36, has her best body ever and she’s flaunting it! She’s constantly in the gym and posting videos of her intense workouts on social media. Now, we know why she is in such amazing shape! She’s gearing up for ANOTHER Las Vegas residency, starting in February 2019! “Excited to be returning to Vegas in February 2019 at the @ParkTheaterLV with a brand new show!!!” she wrote on Twitter. “Tickets go on sale Friday, October 26th, and fans on my mailing list will have access to an exclusive pre-sale at 10am PT tomorrow! #BritneyDomination.”

Britney’s been teasing this new announcement for weeks and finally appeared in front of a crowd of screaming fans at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Oct. 18. She wore a super sexy little black dress with star cutouts on the side. The cutouts were outlined with rhinestones and had metallic fringe dripping down her legs. The dress is by the brand Death By Dolls and costs $1,520! She went commando in the sexy dress and looked hotter than ever! Britney is back!

BACKGRID

Britney previously had a four year residency at the Planet Hollywood theater in Las Vegas, called Piece of Me. I actually got to see the show in person, thanks to Britney Spears Fragrances (in both Vegas and when she was on tour in NYC), and it was amazing! We can’t wait to see this brand new show that she has in store for all of her dedicated fans!