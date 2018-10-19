Britney Spears Goes Commando In Sexy Black Dress For Residency Announcement

It’s Britney, b*tch! The legendary pop star looked gorgeous in a tiny black dress while announcing her return to Vegas on Oct. 18. Click to see her sexy look and get the details on her dress!

Britney Spears, 36, has her best body ever and she’s flaunting it! She’s constantly in the gym and posting videos of her intense workouts on social media. Now, we know why she is in such amazing shape! She’s gearing up for ANOTHER Las Vegas residency, starting in February 2019! “Excited to be returning to Vegas in February 2019 at the @ParkTheaterLV with a brand new show!!!” she wrote on Twitter. “Tickets go on sale Friday, October 26th, and fans on my mailing list will have access to an exclusive pre-sale at 10am PT tomorrow! # BritneyDomination.”

Britney’s been teasing this new announcement for weeks and finally appeared in front of a crowd of screaming fans at Park MGM in Las Vegas on Oct. 18. She wore a super sexy little black dress with star cutouts on the side. The cutouts were outlined with rhinestones and had metallic fringe dripping down her legs. The dress is by the brand Death By Dolls and costs $1,520! She went commando in the sexy dress and looked hotter than ever! Britney is back!



Britney previously had a four year residency at the Planet Hollywood theater in Las Vegas, called Piece of Me. I actually got to see the show in person, thanks to Britney Spears Fragrances (in both Vegas and when she was on tour in NYC), and it was amazing! We can’t wait to see this brand new show that she has in store for all of her dedicated fans!