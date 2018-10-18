Tommie Lee: 5 Things About ‘L&HH’ Star Arrested For Allegedly Smashing Her Child’s Head Into Locker

Is it time to change the name to ‘Love & Hip Hop & Crime?’ Reality star Tommie Lee was busted for allegedly assaulting and stalking one of her daughters, so get the details on her.

Tommie Lee, 34, was busted twice within a 24-hour period, after she allegedly shoved her daughter’s head into a locker at Griffin Middle School in Smyrna, Georgia, according to Fox 5 Atlanta. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star reportedly “shoved [the girl’s] head first forcefully into a medal (sic) school locker, before allegedly hitting the child with the strap of the purse. Tommie then reportedly “grabbed [the girl’s] hair then forced her to walk down the hallway.” She was arrested in the evening hours of Oct. 16. After making bail, she was arrested hours after her release when she allegedly made contact with her daughter, violating a court order to stay away. So, who is she?

1. She’s been a main cast member of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta since Season 6. First appearing on L&HH:A in Season 1, she returned as a supporting member in Season 5. In 2017, for Season 6, Tommie was promoted to the main cast. She returned for Season 7, which aired between March 19 to July 16, 2018.

2. Tommie is not her real name. Tommie Lee is not Tommy Lee. One person is a problematic member of a reality television spin-off. The other is the drummer for Motley Crue, who has his own problems. As it turns out, Tommie Lee isn’t even her real name. Her legal name is Atasha Chizaah Jefferson.

3. She’s already been arrested this year. This is not Tommie’s first time behind bars – far from it. This isn’t the first time she’s been booked in 2018. She was arrested in July while outside the Royal Peacock club in Atlanta. She was reportedly asked multiple times to get out of the roadway. Tommie allegedly acted in a disorderly manner towards officers and reportedly smacked a valet on the head, per Page Six. Before that, in February 2018, she was arrested for allegedly attacking an Atlanta mall employee.

4. Tommie had her first child while she was in jail. Tommie has two daughters – Samaria, 13, and Havalli, 10 (though the ages are not confirmed.) She came close to losing Samaria, as she was incarcerated when she was 8 months pregnant.

“I almost lost my first daughter and I was in jail for violating probation on drug charge her father had, and I didn’t tell on him. So I went to f—ing jail,” she told VH1 in 2016. “Well, one day I was sitting in jail just leaking and I pressed the button like, please somebody, can I get checked? … ” So then they took my to the hospital and it was no fluid around my baby. I had to have an emergency C-section. Yea, that saved my daughter. I wasn’t cuffed to the bed. The police were really nice. They let my family come in so it wasn’t like a horrible transition. Then I had to go back to the jail and they rushed me to court.”

5. She was suspended from L&HH because of violent behavior. It seems that Tommie might have some impulse control. In addition to the previous run-ins with the law, she was suspended from Love & Hip Hop for a period due to what the Atlantic Journal-Courier described as “violent alcohol-induced behavior” towards cast member Spice. She similarly went after Karlie Redd in March 2017. Oh, and in 2016, she was arrested for allegedly making “terroristic threats” against Joseline Hernandez.