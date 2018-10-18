LOONA’s Heejin Turns 18 & Fans Are Showering The K-Pop Star With Love — Sweet Tweets

Happy Heejin Day! Loona’s Jeon Heejin turned 18 on Oct. 18, and fans celebrated the singer’s special day with messages of love, happiness and pure K-Pop joy.

Heejin, one of the twelve girls involved in the K-Pop group LOONA, celebrated her 18th birthday on Oct. 19 and she had the entire Internet throwing a party for her. As the first member of the group — which is called LOOΠΔ, but we’ll call them LOONA since it’s easier to type out — her turning 18 was a huge day for the Orbit, the name of the group’s fan club, according to All Kpop. The “ViViD” singer was swamped with love from her fans, whose enthusiasm practically made “Heejin Day” an international holiday

“happy birthday sweetie !! aaa you’re so cute and talented and small i just want to hold you forever ! loona wouldnt be where they are if it wasnt for you ! you’re sooooo important i love you jeon heejin 💖💓💞💘💗💖💓💞💘💗💖💓💞 #HappyHeejinDay,” tweeted @wooijnnie. “happy birthday heejin!!” added @ jemapelleheejin. “ my goofy, pretty, talented bunny i love you beyond words and i really hope your 18th year will be your absolute best one so far, and that you always stay healthy and happy!! i love you so much heekkie hbd 💖💓💝💕💗#HappyHeejinDay”

For those who don’t know, LOONA’s Korean name literally translates to “Girl of the Month,” which hints at the lunar calendar formula, according to Soompi. True to form, each of the group’s twelve members were introduced over a period of 18 months, with each girl producing a solo release. Heejin – born Jeon Heejin, according to KProfiles – was the first member, introduced on Oct. 4, 2016. Each member is represented by a symbolic color and animal, with Heejin being associated with a rabbit and her color being bright pink.

happy birthday to our first girl, a girl I'd give the world to if i could, my baby jeon heejin <3 i wish you have a wide smile on your face and i know there are many great things coming your way #HappyHeejinDay pic.twitter.com/O3j2Zmpbis — sofia -17 // heejin day! (@dxhyunism) October 18, 2018

happy birthday to my girl, jeon heejin! i hope you are spending this day very well. please always be happy and take care of yourself, drink water, eat a lot and sleep enough. i love you! #HappyHeeJinDay pic.twitter.com/jBw4jJv0mW — suzie HEEJIN DAY (@yeolseuphoria) October 18, 2018

In addition to being the “Founder” (a nickname since she was the group’s first member) she can also play the guitar, speak Japanese, and twist her tongue from side to side, per KProfiles. Her hobbies include Sudoku, calligraphy and finding new restaurants. “Now that I debuted, I want to be Korea’s top girl group. Also, my goal is to be a singer that other people can look up to,” she reportedly said after being introduced to her fans. Judging by the loving messages to her birthday, it’s safe to say she accomplished that mission. Happy Birthday, Heejin!