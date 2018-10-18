Emma Stone Just Rocked The Most Perfect Sparkly Hair & Makeup Combo

Just in time for some holiday inspiration, Emma Stone was shining in a silver dress with matching metallic makeup at the London Film Festival on Oct. 18. Her glam squad is breaking down the look below!

Emma Stone, 29, was stunning in a silver Louis Vuitton at the premiere of her film The Favourite in London, but as much as we loved her metallic fashion statement, we loved her bold hair and makeup even more! Her perfect-for-a-holiday party makeup was done by Rachel Goodwin. She used Venn Skincare’s Age Reversing All in One Concentrate and Concentrated Revitalizing Lifting Mask to prep her skin and followed with flesh foundation, applied with a beautyblender. She used Marc Jacobs eyeshadow to give her a futuristic silver eye look. Flawless!

Her eyes popped thanks to Milk Makeup’s gel eyeliner and the new NARS Climax Mascara, which I’ve also used and I can attest is totally AMAZING! For her dark berry lip, she used a Dior lip liner. The entire look was STUNNING. Her hair was also so feminine and pretty. Hairstylist Mara Roszak gave her “soft, shiny waves” and topped off the look with a gorgeous headband from Erica Elizabeth Designs. What a gorgeous idea for a wedding! Mara used Joico products to give Emma’s hair that lustrous look!

Just one day ago, Mara cut Emma’s hair. “Blunt & little shorter in the back,” she described on Instagram. She looks so stunningly beautiful in this backless silver gown in London! We are obsessed with this look from head to toe!