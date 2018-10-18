Camille Grammer, 50, Shows Off Insane Abs In Teeny Blue Bikini Ahead Of Hawaii Wedding

Camille Grammer is looking good! Just days before her wedding, the 50-year-old donned a blue bikini and she looked AMAZING. See the pic here!

We now know what Camille Grammer‘s “something blue” is! Just days before marrying David C. Meyer, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, hit up a beach in Hawaii while rocking a navy blue bikini. “Morning training Hawaiian style. Just finished a wonderful 2.8 mile paddle and swim. Took a few underwater pics of an two eagle rays swimming beneath us,” she captioned the photos of her in the swimsuit, adding, “#lifeinremission #cancersurvivor #survivor.”

Grammer is set to tie the knot with her fiancé this weekend. While we can definitely bet on the bride looking beautiful, we can’t be so sure that the ceremony will be drama-free. Ahead of the nuptials, people have been wondering if Lisa Vanderpump, 58, will be in attendance. However, it looks like she won’t be there to watch Grammer and Meyer say “I do.”

“Lisa is both stressed and relieved as she finally made the decision yesterday (Tuesday) not to attend Camille’s wedding,” a source close to RHOBH told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Lisa refuses to handle the stress of the event and doesn’t see the point in putting herself in an uncomfortable situation.”

Vanderpump’s relationship with her cast mates became strained over an issue with Dorit Kemsley adopting a dog from Vanderpump’s rescue, but the situation has gotten so bad that the show’s producers were forced to step in. They begged the reality star to put aside her differences and go to the wedding, and are frustrated with her final decision.

“Production is annoyed she isn’t coming,” the insider added. Grammer, however, “could not care less that LVP is skipping out. The other ladies are over Lisa skipping out, too, but are getting used to her not inviting them or attending things anymore. Camille feels it’s probably for the best, she doesn’t want any more drama and just to get married,” the source said.

Even though Vanderpump won’t be at the ceremony, there are plenty of RHOBH stars who will be, including Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and Lisa Rinna, according to the source. “The wedding will take place over the weekend on the big island in Hawaii and it will most definitely be filmed. Erika [Girardi] can’t make it because she’s working and Denise [Richards] chose not to attend, but not because she has an issue with Camille. It was just too much for her with her kids and new husband to go.”