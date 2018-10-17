‘American Horror Story’: Tate & Violet Return In ‘Murder House’ Episode — Did She Forgive Him?

A trip back to Murder House means Tate and Violet! The fan favorite characters returned on the Oct. 17 episode of ‘AHS.’ Have Violet’s feelings about Tate changed since season 1?

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost 7 years since the American Horror Story: Murder House finale. That first season of AHS gave us Tate and Violet, one of the most beloved couples within the AHS universe. After all these years, Tate is still seeing Ben. Violet still won’t talk to Tate, who is desperate for her to give him another chance. “You’re the only thing I need!” he screams at her. He tells Ben that it’s “torture” getting ignored by Violet.

The reason we’re back at Murder House is because Madison and Behold are looking for answers about Michael Langdon. While they’re inside, they learn that Vivien nearly killed Michael, but Tate saved her. Vivien tells Madison and Behold that Tate is not Michael’s father. She says that Michael was “born from the evil of this house” and the “source of darkness is his true father.” Michael is here to destroy the world. Great. Just great.

As she’s leaving, Madison sees Violet crying. Madison is well aware that there’s something between Tate and Violet. Violet says that she can’t be with Tate because he’s a monster. “He doesn’t seem like a monster to me,” Madison says.

Violet admits that it’s “torture” ignoring Tate every day. “He wasn’t the real evil here,” Madison says. She helps Violet see the truth, and Violet does. Now she knows Tate saved her mom. She finally allows Tate back in her life. “I’m so sorry for everything,” Tate cries. Violet replies, “I know.” Now Tate and Violet can be together in peace for the rest of eternity. As a Tate and Violet shipper, I am over the moon with how this episode ends. WE GOT OUR TATE AND VIOLET ENDGAME!