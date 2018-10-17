‘Chicago P.D.’: Burgess Nearly Discovers Ruzek & Upton Are Hooking Up

Ruzek and Upton are trying to keep their new relationship a secret, but Burgess almost finds out on the Oct. 17 episode of ‘Chicago P.D.’ Plus, when is Burgess going to discover her ex and her co-worker are hooking up?!

When the Oct. 17 episode of Chicago P.D. opens up, Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) are sneaking a few moments in the locker room. They’ve been together for three nights in a row(!), and Ruzek is ready to add another night. Upton teases him and nixes Ruzek’s idea. “You’re going to cut me off after three nights in a row?” Ruzek playfully asks. They flirt, and Ruzek adds, “There’s no way.”

Ruzek and Upton are *thisclose* to kissing, but Burgess (Marina Squerciati) walks in. That was a close one. Burgess is Ruzek’s ex, and workplace romances often cause so much drama. Ruzek and Upton shake off the awkward moment, and Ruzek walks Burgess out. When Burgess finds out, it’s going to be very interesting to watch. Same goes for Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), too. Upton and Halstead have their fair share of chemistry as well! We all saw how she reacted when Halstead got shot during the crossover!

But when is Burgess going to find out? This is Chicago P.D. This kind of thing isn’t going to stay hidden for long. Marina believes Burke is endgame and even hinted that Burgess won’t take the Rupton news that hard. “I still think my character and Ruzek will end up together,” she told Us Weekly. “So I look it at this way: ‘OK, you go to do thing your thing, Adam, and then come back to me.'” Burzek and Rupton shippers, take your places! Chicago P.D. season 6 airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. on NBC.