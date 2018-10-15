Wendy Williams Warns Justin Bieber To ‘Stay Away’ From Selena Gomez: She’s Better Off ‘Without’ You

Wendy Williams has some advice for Justin Bieber: leave Selena Gomez alone! Wendy just wants the best for Selena — and for Hailey Baldwin.

Wendy Williams thinks that Justin Bieber has all the best intentions when it comes to caring for his ex-girlfriend, but she believes that him reaching out to Selena Gomez in the hospital after her breakdown could do more harm than good. “In my opinion, he needs to stay away from Selena and her family,” Wendy said during Hot Topics on the October 15 episode of her show. “…Selena’s got a mother, a father, siblings, and a full family. She’s rich, she’s young, and she’s able to make it without this.”

Good point! Selena has a loving family, and she’s going through a deeply stressful time right now. She and Justin, of course, loved each other a lot, so it’s understandable that he’d want to reach out to her in her time of need. But maybe hearing from her ex-boyfriend, who just married someone else months after their breakup, isn’t the best idea during an emotional breakdown. In fact, an insider told Page Six that the engagement reportedly played a factor in her breakdown. “Selena has had a lot on her plate – too much,” the insider added. “And, of course, as with any major life event,” her ex’s engagement would have affected her.

Wendy pointed out that this didn’t seem fair to Justin’s new wife, Hailey Baldwin, either. You know he’s married to Hailey Baldwin,” she said. “That will be over by the first of the year if he keeps this behavior up…If I were Hailey, I’d be mad as a mug. And if I were Hailey’s mother, I’d be like, ‘What the hell!’ And, her father too, I’d be pissed! ‘Like, why is he going with her, we have a plan hatched!'”

Wendy predicted that Justin and Hailey could be the “next breakup to happen,” after Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande called it quits. Hopefully, that doesn’t happen. But Wendy has a feeling how this will go down: “baby, and then divorce.”

Wendy may not have to worry about Justin messing things up with Selena and Hailey though. Justin, as a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, is concerned about Selena, but he won’t be contacting her just yet. “He wants to respect her space and give her room to heal, and plus, he wants to be sensitive to Hailey,” the source said. Sounds like a perfect plan!