Bella Hadid ‘Feels For’ Selena Gomez After Her ‘Emotional Breakdown’: No ‘Ill Will’ Over The Weeknd

Bella Hadid actually relates to Selena Gomez’s health scares, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Here’s why the singer can empathize and not just sympathize with the Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend.

Selena Gomez, 26, share more than a troubled history over The Weeknd, 28. They each battle autoimmune diseases: Bella has Lyme disease, while Selena suffers from lupus. And the fight doesn't stop there, as they also push through anxiety — Selena just admitted to having "anxiety and depression" in Instagram Live sessions on Sept. 21 and 22. "Bella's been through her own health struggles so she's very compassionate to what Selena faces with her lupus and her kidney transplant," a Hadid friend EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. "Bella has also dealt with severe anxiety, she knows it's no joke."

In the wake of the report that Selena was hospitalized twice for her “low white blood cell count,” suffered an “ emotional breakdown ” on the second visit, and then checked into a East Coast psychiatric facility for dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) treatment — all of which TMZ claimed on Oct. 10 — fighting over men is trivial. “People might assume that with their shared history as far as The Weeknd goes, that she might be harboring some ill will but that’s not the case,” the friend revealed. “She’s made peace with what went down and put it behind her, Bella’s not one to hold onto grudges. She definitely feels for Selena and has a lot of compassion for what she’s going through.” The day that Bella unfollowed the “Wolves” singer on Instagram is long behind them.

Throughout the hiatus of Bella and The Weeknd’s relationship (AKA, 2017), the “Call Out My Name” singer linked up with Selena. She was photographed clinging on to the music chart-topper on Jan. 11, and a day later, Selena lost Bella as an Instagram follower. The new couple went on to be snapped on more dates, and they even made appearances at Coachella and the 2017 Met Gala. But the two eventually moved on to their respective exes. Selena temporarily reconnected with Justin Bieber, 24, last fall until splitting again this March, and Bella and The Weeknd were back to flaunting their PDA in front of Kylie Jenner’s birthday party guests this August.