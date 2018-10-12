‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Aubrey O’Day Recalls Having Sex With Pauly D On A Plane Next To ‘A Strange Man’

It was ‘sex day’ during the Oct. 12 episode of ‘Marriage Boot Camp’, which meant the housemates shared some racy secrets!

Not everyone was thrilled for “sex day” during the Oct. 12 episode of Marriage Boot Camp. When Dr. Ish and Dr. V first revealed that the housemates would be playing a racy game of Truth Or Dare, Chris Siegfried immediately reacted by saying, “Hate it. Hate sex day.” And Kim Richards was “ready to quit,” as she said, “I don’t want to do truth. And I don’t want to do dare.” Aubrey O’Day, on the other hand, was super thrilled for it, saying “yay!” upon hearing the news. So naturally, the doctors picked her to kick things off.

After running up to the table of cards, Aubrey picked truth and she was asked to “name a place you’ve always fantasized having sex.” She said, “Easy. So Pauly [D] never goes on a plane unless it’s first class and he actually gave up his first class seat to come sit with me [in coach], so I gave him some sex on the plane for doing that. And we were trying it every which way, we had a blanket over us, there was like this really strange man sitting next to us [sleeping]. We couldn’t get the dynamics of it right, so my fantasy is successfully getting it done.”

When it was Pauly’s turn, he picked dare. And he was asked to perform his “traditional mating ritual dance.” However, when he was put to the task, he basically just straddled Aubrey, raised his shirt and shove her face in his abs. It definitely wasn’t a dance, but if that’s what works for them, then we won’t knock it!

Meanwhile, Momma Dee was asked to imitate her spouse when they’re making love, and her interpretation of Ernest having sex was a bit startling. She was moaning and thrusting her hips before some spanking came into play. Everyone got a laugh out of it, but things became a bit more serious when Ernest revealed that he always wanted to try anal sex. “I never met a woman that actually wanted to do it,” he said. Momma Dee said she “never know” and there’s “no way” she’ll ever do it at her age. Poor Ernest.

Puma then revealed that if he could sleep with one celebrity it’d be Charlize Theron. “She’s hot man — ooh, South African, yeah,” he said when asked if it was true. Quani then described their worst sexual experience, saying it was after the premiere of Black Ink Crew, when they tried having sex on a futon but they fell off and slammed their bodies into a wall. Ouch!

Finally, Desiree was asked if she likes to talk dirty in bed. She said no, but did say that she’d like Chris to talk dirty to her. However, Chris was quick to dismiss it — “no, I don’t believe that,” he said. “Everything she’s saying is fake news right now. She doesn’t even like swearing.” She then shot back, “You don’t have to swear [to talk dirty].” Sadly, it doesn’t seem like it’s something Chris is going to engage in, as he said, “I don’t really need dirty talk — it’s not me. It’s not really what gets me going.” If only he’d worry about what Desiree needs too…