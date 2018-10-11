John Cena Happy To Be Scoring Sympathy Points With Ex Nikki Bella After Getting Trolled Over Haircut

Nikki Bella wasn’t among the trolls who mocked WWE star John Cena after he debuted his longer ‘do on Oct. 6, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! But why does his ex-fiancée still care?

Nikki Bella, 34, hasn’t been tied to John Cena, 41, since the end of July, but that doesn’t mean she likes people hating on her ex-fiancé’s hair! In lieu of his trademark buzz cut, the Blockers actor debuted a long and parted ‘do at the WWE Super Show-Down Live Event, which Nikki also attended, in Australia on Oct. 6. Twitter soon blew up with creative insults. Despite being called a “grown Oliver Twist,” among other names, the WWE wrestler can take the punches. It’s his former lover that seems more hurt! “John is laughing off the haters that insulted his haircut, he doesn’t take that kind of thing to heart,” a friend of John’s EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “He’s got very thick skin so the mocking is fine with him, he actually loves that people are talking about him. And as an added bonus, it’s scored him some sympathy points with Nikki.” But why is she offering her sympathy, anyways?

“She’s still protective of him and he can’t help but love that,” John’s friend reveals. Aww! The former couple, who once planned on marrying in May, proved the split was on amicable terms after being photographed together at a Melbourne mall the same weekend as the WWE event in Australia. But don’t confuse that photograph and a sympathetic Nikki for something more. “John played such an important role in her life and it’s been long enough since their breakup that they can enjoy spending time together occasionally, but only as friends,” a source close to Nikki EXCLUSIVELY told us on Oct. 8. Our source also explicitly noted that they are “not hooking up.”

John has since taken to Instagram to prove he’s truly unfazed by the critics. The actor posted a still from The Simpsons, which showed the iconic Homer Simpson admiring his brunette hairdo — much like John’s — in a hand mirror. John’s taking the hair cyberbullies in stride because he’s not so fond of the new look himself! The wrestler dropped by Jimmy Falon Live! on Oct. 9, and after Jimmy Fallon complimented his hairstyle, John joked, “It’s official, you are kind. And you may be losing your sight.”

As for why John grew his hair out, it’s for his role in the upcoming action and thriller movie Project X-traction with Jackie Chan! The holder of 25 WWE championships further explained to Jimmy, “Last time people saw me, I had the traditional short crew cut and now I came back in just this ball of wax that’s on my head.” John had been in China filming the new project, set to be released in 2019. He continued, “Now everybody’s like, ‘Man you ruined my childhood.'” Well, we’re with Jimmy and Nikki — the new hair’s not that bad, John!