‘Light As A Feather’s Dylan Sprayberry: Henry Is ‘Very Different’ From ‘Teen Wolf’s Liam

Dylan Sprayberry is coming back to TV in the role of Henry in Hulu’s ‘Light as a Feather.’ He spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the new series, taking time off after ‘Teen Wolf,’ and more.

Light As A Feather debuts Oct. 12 on Hulu. The series follows five teen girls who play an innocent game of “Light as a Feather, Stiff as a Board,” and things begin to go terribly wrong. The girls start dying off in the exact way that was predicted, forcing the survivors to try and figure out why they’re being targeted before it’s too late. Dylan Sprayberry plays Henry, the older brother of Peyton List’s character, Olivia. He teased to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that this show is a supernatural show, but “the acting and the way it’s written is very grounded and believable.” He added, “It has this kind of indie feel to it, with the way it was shot, the way it was written, the way all the actors played it very grounded and minimal. That’s what I really like. It has this great balance of fantasy and reality that makes you interested, and makes you really believe it, and kind of keeps you on the edge of your seat the whole time.”

The show is Dylan’s first TV role since playing Liam Dunbar on Teen Wolf for 3 years. HollywoodLife asked Dylan what it was like to play a new character after Liam. “Every actor has a different style. We all have something that works for us. For me, I very much so like it to mesh who I really am, and then take characteristics from the character and combine it,” he said. “That way, no matter what I’m doing, it always feels real, and I can always connect to it. For me, there’s parts of every character I do that have me in it. There’s a difference with Liam and Henry, because Liam came from a very different background. His parents had some money, but his dad left him when he was very young. He had a stepdad who was a great foster figure but obviously the family dynamic was very different. Liam dealt with a chemical imbalance in his brain, which was called IED, intermittent explosive disorder. He had a different way of being, whereas Henry comes from a very rich, affluent family, a very popular family in their town, and came from always being liked.”

Liam and Henry definitely have their differences. “Whereas Liam was never liked by anybody, Henry was used to being liked, and then he leaves and goes to college, and he realizes that he was a big fish in a little pond. Once he leaves and goes to USC in California, he realizes he’s a small fish in a big pond. I think it really changes who he is. We hear from other characters how he used to be, but no one gets to see it. From my personal behind-the-scenes work, that was a very important thing for me, knowing that Henry used to be a dick. He used to be a jerk in high school, because he succumbed to the popularity and fell into that desire of being liked by everybody and wanting to be on top, and then he goes away and realizes that it’s not like that in the rest of the world.”

He also noted that when Henry comes “back home, he’s a very different person. You see a lighter side of Henry. Again, each one of my characters, there’s a little bit of me in it, which I think it just always helps me keep it grounded.”

Teen Wolf ended in 2017, and Dylan opened up about taking some time to himself once the show was over. “I’ll be honest, it took some time,” he admitted. “On one hand, I’m a very private person, in terms of just my family life and kind of things about myself, but on the other hand, I like to be very honest and straightforward. After I finished Teen Wolf, it was really hard because I played a certain character with a certain style of acting on a certain type of show for three years, and it wasn’t like I was an adult doing that. I started it when I was 15, so I developed a certain style of acting that’s not bad but was just very specific, and it took time to break that. It actually took a while… I actually had to take time off for myself and kind of figure out who I was again in a way outside of being a working actor. I think, once I figured that out, it helped me so much going into something else, because, really, no matter what, even if you’re the type of actor who likes to be completely method and you don’t like to show yourself at all, you have to know who you are so you can be something else as an actor. If you don’t know who you are and you can’t connect to your soul, you can’t connect to your heart, and how you feel, and how you express yourself, you can’t act. That was a big thing for me that I really had to get straight.”