Milo Manheim Says He’d Totally Be Down To Date Family Friend Kendall Jenner: ‘Let’s Talk About It’

He’s single and so is she (technically). So, would Milo Manheim be open to getting together with Kendall Jenner? HL asked the ‘DWTS’ contestant and he seemed super keen.

Milo Manheim, 17, is having the time of his life on Dancing With the Stars. The actor is a fan favorite on the hit show and he also has a very famous family in his camp – the Kar-Jenners! Kim Kardashian, 37, and Kendall Jenner, 22, have both tweeted their support for him. On Oct. 8 the sisters encouraged their millions of followers to vote for their family friend. So, when we met Milo recently we asked about his friendship with the Kardashians – obviously. And he was happy to oblige by answering our questions.

“How crazy,” he told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY when we asked him about the family’s support. “I was like, ‘You should tweet me as a joke.’ And they did it!” That’s when we moved on to a cheeky question. If Milo had to choose between being set up with Kendall and babysitting Kylie Jenner’s baby 8-month-old baby Stormi, which would he pick? His DWTS dance pro partner Witney Carson, 24, jumped in immediately with her answer, “Kendall! Kendall! Let’s do Kendall!” Milo was quick to agree, saying, “Any of them. But Kendall, let’s talk about it. And I will totally babysit Stormi…100 percent.” After Witney pointed out that “Kendall is not with anybody,” Milo added, “Yeah, Milo and Kendall. Let’s get this going.”

While it’s great to know that Milo would definitely be interested in dating Kendall, her relationship status is a bit hard to pin down. Yes, technically speaking, Witney is correct. Kendall is not officially dating anyone. But, as HollywoodLife readers know she has been spotted making out with 19-year-old model Anwar Hadid on more than one occasion – most famously in New York in May at a Met Gala after-party.

Alas, Milo may be out of luck when it comes to dating Kendall, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t still be friends. After all, when it comes to competing on a nationwide TV dance competition, the Kar-Jenners are pretty influential friends to have. To quote Kendall, “Goooo Milo!”