The Game Shows Off His Massive ‘Package’ In Tight Boxer Briefs & His IG Followers Are Losing It

The Game once again proved he’s well endowed when he took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share a sexy eye-catching photo of himself wearing nothing but tight boxer briefs.

The Game, 38, didn’t hold anything back when he confidently showed off his sexy body on Instagram and it is definitely a sight to see! The rapper shared the shirtless mirror selfie, which shows him flaunting his massive “package” in tight boxer briefs, to show the results of his fitness routine and inspire his followers. “It ain’t Monday & it damn sho ain’t Friday… no hashtags. Just a regular nigga with new fitness goals. If one person is motivated, my job is done. #HappyTuesday yall. [important message: any male looking at this picture longer than .0 seconds is sus af] okay ladies where were we 🤪 #GetARealManOrShutUp,” he captioned the revealing photo.

The impressive pic got major attention from his fans and their responses were amazing. “Damnnnnnnnnnnnumaaaaammm!!👀👀👀!(Murphy Lee’s Voice). I seen your parts so I guess we getting married now,” one follower wrote. “I don’t even have a uterus anymore DAMN IT!!!! LAWD HAVE MERCY,” another exclaimed.

This isn’t the first time The Game took to Instagram to post an underwear pic. He posted a very similar photo back in Aug. and used it to promote a 60 day fitness challenge. With a body as fit as his, we can understand why The Game would want to post the public pics. He’s known for often appearing shirtless while in the spotlight. Who can forget the racy pic he took with Nicki Minaj?!

When The Game’s not posting pics that show off his toned bod, he’s working hard on his music and other projects. He’s recently been in the headlines for being involved in a lawsuit with a woman who has accused him of alleged sexual assault. After missing a court hearing earlier this month, he is now facing an arrest warrant, according to The Blast.

We’ll keep an eye out for any more shirtless photos The Game posts. We commend him for working hard to keep his body in shape and inspiring others!