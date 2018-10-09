Rob Kardashian: Will He Take Blac Chyna Back After She Reveals She May Be Open To Reuniting In Interview?

After Blac Chyna revealed she’d ‘maybe’ get back with Rob Kardashian, here’s how ‘open’ he’d be to that possibility, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! And find out what he’s been up to since the split.

In regards to the chances of Rob Kardashian, 31, and Blac Chyna, 30, getting back together, Rob may have a more straightforward answer. While the Lashed Cosmetics CEO said “yes, maybe, we’ll see” to the possibility of her and Rob dating again to DailyMailTV, Rob’s thoughts on a reunion are a little less wishy-washy. “Rob is kind of in his own sunken place, so despite what she might say, reuniting with Chyna isn’t really on his mind right now,” a source close to Rob EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. “He would not be open to that at all and really just wants to be left alone.”

Ouch. At least Rob’s consistent. Recall that after the couple called off their engagement in 2017, Rob put Blac on blast, and needed more than one Instagram post to do it. “You will never see Dream again unless you stop the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E,” Rob wrote in a now-deleted post, referring to their one-year-old child. And that’s just the preview to a series of nasty posts the former Rob & Chyna star shared in July, in which he also claimed that his ex-fiancée cheated on him and that he paid for her “100k surgery.” Rob has remained pretty silent since, to the worry of his family.

“He took the summer to party a lot and hangout with friends, but his life has since quieted down,” our source continues. “He is home all of the time and taking time to focus on himself as well as Dream. He’s back to being a total homebody and really never leaves the house,” our insider also reveals. “His sisters and mom worry about him because since leaving Blac and all of her drama behind, Rob has slipped back into his old ways of not wanting to do anything and just wanting to be alone.” And we’ve also learned how the KarJenner family would react should Rob and Blac give a romantic relationship a second go, as we’ve told you earlier today.

“Rob’s sisters will be beyond furious if he gets back together with Chyna,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told us. “They may even disown him if he does, that’s how strongly they’re against this.” Yikes! Rob and the KarJenner clan’s icy attitude rang a different tune than Blac’s two-part interview, which was published on Oct. 8. “I felt like a lot of people misconstrued the whole situation,” Blac told DailyMailTV, in regards to speculation that her romance with Rob was a ploy to get back at ex-fiancé Tyga, who was then dating Rob’s little sister Kylie Jenner. “There’s no way I could have a beautiful baby girl as super smart as Dream if it was any other type of way. You can look into her face and just tell she’s made of love. She’s like perfect.” Blac also added that her and Rob are in “a good place.” But to Rob, a civil relationship is not the same as a romantic one, as we’ve now learned!