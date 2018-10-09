Camila Cabello Turns Up The Heat In Sexy Corset Top & Black Pants At AMAs

Okay, Camila Cabello. We see you! The ‘Havana’ singer slayed on the 2018 AMAs red carpet in a corset top and black pants. Forever obsessed with this super sexy look!

Camila Cabello, 21, strutted her stuff in a fierce outfit at the 2018 American Music Awards. The starlet sizzled on the AMAs red carpet in a black sparkling corset top and black pants. Her hair fell loosely around her face. Camila’s look was simple but super sexy. We love how Camila is always switching things up on the red carpet!

Camila is up for five nominations at the 2018 American Music Awards. The is her first set of nominations as a solo artist. She’s nominated for big awards like Best New Artist and Best Pop/Rock Artist. Camila will also be performing during the 2018 ceremony. She will perform a song from her first studio album, Camila. Her bestie Shawn Mendes will be performing with Zedd.

Just one day before the American Music Awards, Camila dropped an epic orchestral version of “Consequences.” The music video will feature hottie Dylan Sprouse. Camila has been giving us music non-stop this year, and we are truly blessed. She’s also been touring with Taylor Swift on the singer’s reputation tour. Taylor will be opening up the 2018 American Music Awards with “I Did Something Bad.”