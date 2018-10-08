Hollywood Play: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper, 35, Who Was Shot & Killed In NY

Local NY rapper Hollywood Play was tragically shot dead outside a Queens club in the early hours of Oct. 7. He was only 35 years old. Here are 5 key facts to know about the rapper.

New York has lost a great man. Hollywood Play was shot and killed while exiting a Queens club in New York on Oct. 7. He was well-known in the New York area for his music. He will be so missed. Here’s what you need to know about Hollywood Play and the tragic situation.

1. He was shot outside a Queens club in New York. Hollywood Play, whose real name was Frank Snyder, walked out of Tavern Lounge in Queens, New York, at about 3:15 a.m. when he was shot, according to the New York Post. A black sedan pulled up to the club, and a gunman got out and began firing shots. Hollywood was shot once in the leg and once in the neck, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

2. A bartender at the club believes Hollywood Play was targeted. “They targeted him,” Tiesajah Reynolds, a bartender at the club, told the New York Post. “There was a couple other people outside. I feel like they had to wait for the right moment to get him. I don’t understand, why him? Why come after him? They had to be waiting for him.” Police are still investigating and have not named any suspects.

3. Cardi B mourned his death on Instagram. The rapper, who hails from The Bronx, posted an old video with Hollywood Play on Instagram just hours after his heartbreaking death was announced. “Rest easy,” she captioned the Instagram video, along with praying emojis.

4. Hollywood Play was active in the community. He had just participated in the annual school bookbag giveaway program in Von King Park in Brooklyn, according to NY’s ABC13.

5. He leaves behind two kids. Hollywood Play frequently posted photos of his kids on his Instagram page. He had a young daughter and son. He revealed in 2017 that his son had been diagnosed with autism. “He is my heart the love of my life hands down and I will do any and everything for him and prove to the world how great he will be,” he wrote in an Instagram post.