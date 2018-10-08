Angelina Jolie ‘Emotional’ After Seeing Brad Pitt Embrace Hot Young Co-Star On Film Set: ‘It Stings’

Angelina Jolie’s ‘suspicious’ of Brad Pitt after he was photographed hugging ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ costar Margaret Qualley, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned! Here’s why.

Angelina Jolie, 43, is fearing estranged husband Brad Pitt, 54, is following an old pattern. After he was photographed embracing Once Upon a Time In Hollywood costar Margaret Qualley, 23, on Oct. 6, the situation was familiar to Angelina. She’s been in Margaret’s shoes before! “Angie knows first hand how incredibly intoxicating and romantic it can be working on a Hollywood movie with Brad,” a source close to Angelina EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife. Margaret and Brad were taking a break from filming a scene together, but being at work didn’t stop Angelina from becoming infatuated with Brad. “It is how she fell in love with him. So when she heard about Margaret hugging Brad on set, it immediately made Angelina very suspicious and upset.”

Recall that the Maleficent actress first met Brad in the summer of 2004 to shoot their movie, Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Although Brangelina didn’t become an official pairing until after the movie’s release and Brad’s from Jennifer Aniston finalized in 2005, rumors were swirling long before, much like they are now. “While she is doing her best to move on with her life, it is hard for her because her ex is one of the most popular people in the world,” our source continues. Angelina filed for divorce from Brad in December of 2016, but have yet to finalize the paperwork.

“She feels his suffocating shadow is impossible to escape or avoid and Angelina still gets emotional whenever she thinks or hears about Brad,” our source adds. “Especially when he is embracing a pretty actress almost half of Angelina’s age. It all really stings.” The cozy photos, which you can see here, arrived after another rumor-starting photo surfaced of Brad sitting with jewelry designer and spiritual healer Sat Hari Khalsa at the Silverlake Conservatory of Music Gala on Sept. 30.

We learned that speculation of Brad dating the spiritual healer was “complete nonsense,” a source close to the Fight Club actor EXCLUSIVELY told us on Oct. 5! Still, Angelina would rather stop hearing about Brad’s supposed new flames, rumors or not! “She is always surprised by how devastated she feels when she sees or hears about Brad with another woman because it is a reminder to her that she is not yet over him,” a source close to Angie claimed to us, also on Oct. 5.