Hudson West: 5 Things To Know About The Adorable ‘GH’ Star On ‘DWTS: Juniors’

Hudson West is going from ‘General Hospital’ to the ballroom! The star is one of the contestants on the all-new ‘DWTS: Juniors.’ Here’s what you need to know about Hudson!

Hudson West, 11, is taking his talents to Dancing With the Stars: Juniors! The young actor is pulling double duty — not only is he on General Hospital at the moment, he’ll be competing for the mirrorball trophy on DWTS: Juniors with dancing partner, Kameron Couch. So, who is Hudson? Check out these 5 key facts below!

1. Hudson plays Jake Spencer on General Hospital. Hudson was cast in the role in 2016. His character is the son of Jason Morgan and Elizabeth Webber. Jake has been a little bit of a troublemaker (like his dad) in the past, but he’s been through a lot. He was presumed dead and kidnapped by Helena Cassadine!

2. He’s an Emmy nominee! This has been an exciting year for Hudson. He earned his first-ever Daytime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series this year for his role on GH.

3. He’s appeared in a number of TV shows over the years. Hudson had the recurring roles of Marcia Clark’s son Travis on American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson and Jesse on I’m Dying Up Here. He’s also appeared on Grace and Frankie, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Clarence, Teachers, Major Crimes, Modern Family, and Grey’s Anatomy.

4. He really wants to win the mirrorball trophy! Hudson said in a DWTS: Juniors video that he thinks he and Kameron should win because “we put a lot of effort into this, and we really commit to our dances, and we practice a lot, a lot, and a lot.”

5. Hudson’s been in the industry since he was just a little guy! He’s 11 years old, but Hudson booked his first commercial at the age of 6!