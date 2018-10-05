Malu Trevejo & Multi-Latin GRAMMY Winners Gente de Zona Join Forces for ‘Nadie Como Yo’

Get ready to dance! Latin superstar Malu Trevejo has released her new music video for ‘Nadie Como Yo’ With Latin Grammy-Winning Group Gente De Zona!

Just in time for the weekend, Miami-based singer, artist and dancer, Malu Trevejo, 15, is getting the party started with a brand new video! “Nadie Como Yo” is an upbeat powerhouse anthem that will have you on your feet, and the video is equally as electric! You may know the Latin songstress from her viral Music.ly videos, but the singer is now catching the ears of fans across the globe as a recording artist! After relocating to the U.S. from Spain, Malu impressively taught herself English, and “Nadie Como Yo” marks her entry into the bilingual music sphere. This video is giving us the best of both worlds!

“Nadie Como Yo” translates to“There’s no one like me” and the track serves as a personal theme song for Malu. The breakout star hopes the song will hold the same meaning for her day one fans, who have watched her effortlessly push boundaries, and transcend genres! “Everything I went through made me strong,” said Malu, when releasing the song. “I’m the person I am right now because of it.”

In the video, Malu crashes the party of an admiring, and instantly turns up the heat! With a little help from Gente De Zona, she opens up the dance floor, and gets everyone up off their feet! Malu is stunning in the visual, rocking a shining sequined dress in some frames, while donning a brightly-colored camouflage ensemble in others. The fierce fashion-forward songstress is on fire! The sultry video marks a new chapter for Malu, who just signed a new global recordings Deal With BMG. “I’m more than excited for this opportunity with BMG,” the musician said. “I feel at home and that makes all the difference in my growth and success as an artist.”

Watch the brand new music video from Malu above! With infectious feel-good vibes flowing through every beat, there’s no way fans aren’t dancing their way into the weekend!