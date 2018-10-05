Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Amazing Bod In Tiny Bikini While Dancing Around Pool

Kendall Jenner played in the rain on Oct. 5, but she didn’t have a rain coat on! Watch the model parade her abs around the pool in a string bikini, here.

A rainy day didn’t keep Kendall Jenner, 22, from coming out to play. The model wore nothing but a teeny string bikini under the stormy sky, and her abs are looking firmer than ever! It’s not Facetune, people. Kenny posted a video of her emerging from her pool, all smiles, in the sexy number on Oct. 5. You can’t edit that! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star looked even more giddy as she leaped and danced around her pool, which you can check out photos of in our gallery above!

Kendall deserves a pool day. She’s been a runway regular for Milan Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week throughout September! France’s week of fashion shows wrapped on Oct. 2, so we hope Kenny can kick back for a bit. We saw her strut down the catwalk in the 2019 collections for Burberry, Moschino, Fendi and Alberta Ferretti! And when she wasn’t booked for a runway gig, we learned that she was getting just as busy in-between the sheets with Anwar Hadid, 19, according to our source.

“One of Kendall and Anwar’s favorite things to do since they started hooking up is to hide out in five-star hotel rooms together and order late night pizza and champagne,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY spilled to HollywoodLife on Oct. 1. Bella and Gigi Hadid’s little brother also attended both of the international fashion weeks, and was photographed multiple times with Kendall. He was seen grabbing a bite with his sisters and Kendall in Milan, and was then photographed partying with his sisters’ BFF at the Off-White dinner in Paris on Sept. 27.

Although we love Kendall in couture, we’re so happy to see the model back in her signature ‘kinis! The KUWTK star has paraded many swimwear looks, such as this zesty lemon set and this neon green bikini. It’s almost impossible to dwindle down a list of her hottest bikini photos, but we took on the challenge anyways. Refer back to our gallery above to see what we’re talking about, if you haven’t already!