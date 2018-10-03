Enrique Iglesias Makes Out With A Fan After Welcoming Twins With Anna Kournikova: WTF?

Enrique Iglesias got hot and heavy with a fan, when she jumped on stage during a European tour stop… and it’s not the first time the new dad has made out with one of his fans!

Enrique Iglesias, 43, was performing at his concert in Kiev, Ukraine on Sept. 30, when a fan jumped on stage and kissed him. But instead of calling for security, Enrique full on made out with the woman and even grabbed the back of the woman’s head, proving he was totally into it. He then followed up the long kiss with another short peck on the mouth, before the shocked fan took out her phone for a quick selfie. But it doesn’t end there–the fan asked Enrique to sign a poster then straddle jumped him!

All in the day of the life of an international music star, right? Well, Enrique has been dating tennis star, Anna Kournikova, 37, since 2001, and they welcomed twins Nicholas and Lucy, less than a year ago, on Dec. 16, 2017. Wonder what his baby mama has to say about the steamy encounter?

However this is hardly the first time the Spanish singer has engaged in this risqué behavior. In 2010, photos circulated of Enrique kissing several other lucky fans at his concerts and when Enrique was asked about this questionable behavior later that year, he explained he just did it when the mood struck him. “I just get excited when I go on stage. I don’t do it all the time. I’ve got to be in a good mood, and I was in a good mood,” the singer said. He did follow up his comment with one very important point– “There was no tongue,” he added.

Enrique and Anna have been dating for 17 years, after meeting on set for the music video for his song ,”Escape,” in 2001. The couple are notoriously private and even managed to keep Anna’s pregnancy under wraps for its entirety. They shared the first pic of their twins in January of this year, and have shared only a handful of other photos of the gorgeous twins since they were born 9 months ago. Hopefully Anna wasn’t too pissed with Enrique when he got home!