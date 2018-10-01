‘The Resident’ Recap: Dr. Bell Finds Himself In Serious Legal Trouble

While missing Lane, Dr. Bell messed up big time during the Oct. 1 episode of ‘The Resident.’ Plus, Conrad’s dad reentered the picture to stir up the bad blood between Conrad and Dr. Bell.

Welcome back to The Resident! After last week’s blackout, the hospital and its staff are getting back to a sense of normalcy. Mina and Micah are in a weird spot at the moment. They don’t know where to take their relationship. Mina just wants to enjoy the moment and not think too far ahead. “No big decisions until we make one together,” she says.

Dr. Bell is missing Lane like something crazy. When he tries to find comfort in the arms of a look-alike hooker, he gets arrested for solicitation. This is certainly not a good look for the new CEO.

Meanwhile, a kid gets pushed into a metal bar at a skate park. Two helicopters fly to the scene immediately because they’re competing for patients. They start fighting while the other paramedics tend to the patient. The boy has severe abdominal pain, and he needs surgery ASAP. After the surgery, Conrad talks to the patient. His family has a history of cancer. Conrad notices something’s not quite right about the boy, and he ends up getting diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Devon is forced to attend to first-year medical students meets Julian Booth, a new medical sales rep played by Jenna Dewan.

Nic notices a girl trying to steal drugs from the hospital. The little girl runs off and injects herself with a vial of God knows what. While trying to look for the girl, Mina runs into Micah. He tries to show her that he can walk after his surgery, but he falls after just a few steps. She’s torn between helping the man she loves and finding the patient. A nurse finds the girl. Nic and Mina soon realize that the girl was looking for insulin, not drugs. As they fight to save her life, one of the interns gives Devon the wrong equipment, so Nic has to go another route. The intern is so shaken over his mistake, but Devon tells him that he has to learn from his mistakes.

Turns out, the hooker cop who arrested Dr. Bell was wired, so a not guilty verdict isn’t possible.

Back to the boy, one of the other doctors discovers that the tumor is bleeding into his abdomen. Before the boy and his family get on a helicopter that would cost them $40,000, Conrad stops them so the patient can go into surgery at Chastain. Dr. Nolan begins to take out pieces of the boy’s pancreas, but the patient ends up needing a Whipple. There’s only one person who can perform it flawlessly — Dr. Bell.

The surgery goes well, and Conrad goes over what’s ahead for the boy. Julian walks in while Conrad’s talking about being a diabetic for the rest of his life, and she offers the family new state-of-the-art (and very expensive) products. She’s stepping on some toes, don’t you think?

The diabetic girl is uninsured and may cost the hospital a fortune. Nic starts to talk about the girl, and she cracks Conrad’s dad a little bit. He wants to know how this could have been prevented. Mina and Nic have an idea — an outpatient clinic for the uninsured. Conrad wants Chastain to have financial stability and patient safety, so he’s not ruling the clinic out.

The episode ends with Micah heading to rehab, and AJ doing a little eavesdropping on their kissing session. Dr. Bell learns that if he doesn’t file the forms himself, no one will ever know he was even arrested. It pays to be in charge sometimes. But I have a feeling this secret will not stay hidden.