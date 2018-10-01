Sarah Hyland Goes Braless & Shows Nipples In Bright Yellow Halter Dress

Sarah Hyland didn’t bother to throw on a bra for her Sunday Funday! See the ‘Modern Family’ star out and about in her carefree look from Sept. 30.

Sarah Hyland, 27, isn’t rocking a fall wardrobe just yet! Summer shifted to autumn on Sept. 22, but the Modern Family star wore a sunny piece for her stroll around Los Angeles on Sept. 30. The actress rocked all the summer staples: ribbed halter dress, a bright yellow color, sliders, scrunchie and no bra. The only indicator that the weather’s getting (slightly) chillier were her nipples, which were poking through her dress! But really, we can relate. No bra, no stress — let’s enjoy the few more weeks we can get away with not layering up!

The actress was photographed just three days after making a heartbreaking announcement: She was sexually assaulted in high school. “#whyididntreport He was my friend. It was New Year’s Eve my senior year of high school. Everyone was drunk. He broke in to the bathroom I was in,” she tweeted on Sept. 27. “I hoped it was a dream but my ripped tights in the morning proved otherwise. I thought no one would believe me. I didn’t want to be called dramatic. After all I didn’t say no. Shock can do that to a person.” Sarah also used the hashtags #WeBelieveChristine and #IBelieveHer in her post, voicing her solidarity with the women who have accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault: Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick. Given the backlash Dr. Ford’s accusation and Sept. 27 testimony has faced, we applaud Sarah for being brave enough to share her own trauma with her over 1.5 million Twitter followers.

We’re also happy to see the ABC actress looking healthy and fit! Her sexual assault post arrived after another shocking reveal. Sarah used to weigh only 75 pounds earlier this year, which she shared to her Instagram Story on Aug. 2. “Be strong out there ladies!!! Every workout counts,” Sarah captioned a video of her doing pull-ups. The actress was hospitalized on June 18 for undisclosed health reasons, but resumed her gym sessions afterwards.

Seeing more cute shots of Ms. Hyland makes us even more excited for her upcoming movie, The Wedding Year, coming out in 2019! We just hope the film’s title is a preview for the future of her relationship with The Bachelorette star Wells Adam, 34, if you know what we mean.