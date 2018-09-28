Samuel L. Jackson Destroys Kavanaugh In This Hilarious Mash-Up Of The Senate Hearing & ‘Pulp Fiction’

Now THAT is some quality questioning. We’ve got a hilarious mash-up of Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘Pulp Fiction’ character taking down Brett Kavanaugh hard at his Senate hearing.

Since the Republicans failed to go hard on questioning Supreme Court Brett Kavanaugh about sexual assault allegations against him, someone decided to get Samuel L. Jackson‘s Jules Winnfield character from Pulp Fiction to do it instead. In Quentin Tarantino‘s iconic 1994 film, the hitman is about to take out a character named Brett, but not before doing some serious questioning of the doomed man. Someone with some great humor as well as editing skills has mashed up the scene with Kavanugh’s whimpering moments at his hearing and repeated statements about how he loves beer.

“Let me take a wild guess here, you’re Brett right?” Jules asks as a scared looking Kavanaugh confirms it. The jurist then goes on to say how he got into Yale Law School to which Jules replies, “Check out the big brain on Brett!” Oh man, thank goodness 24 years ago Tarantino decided to give that character the same name as that man who would become the most controversial SCOTUS nominee in American history. “It’s the number one law school in the country,” Kavanaugh continues while Jules then tells him what “a smart motherf**ker” he is.

In the movie’s scene, Jules and partner Vincent Vega (John Travolta in his career reviving role), interrupt Brett while he’s eating fast foot for breakfast in his apartment. Jules questions Kavanaugh about what he’s having and he replies “Beer. I still love beer” Jules then asks him “mind if I have some of your tasty beverage to wash this down?” and is seen sipping from a straw as Kavanaugh defiantly says “Sometimes I had too many beers but I didn’t do it to the point of blacking out and I never sexually assaulted anyone.” Jules shouts back “Yes you did. Yes You did Brett!” and it is priceless how perfectly it flows together.

Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-SC) then chimes in with effusive praise for Kavanaugh that he gave at the hearing to which Jules fires back “I don’t remember asking you a god damn thing” while Graham’s face then drops. Kavanaugh is seen yet again near tears as Jules schools him “Oh I’m sorry, did I break your concentration?” In the movie things don’t work out to well for Brett as he ends up pumped full of bullets by Jules and Vincent. As for Kavanaugh, he isn’t getting the full Senate vote until the FBI investigates Dr. Christine Blasey Ford‘s accusations and talks to the main witness in the alleged sexual assault.