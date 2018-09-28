Brad Pitt Gives Angelina Jolie Credit For His Sexy New Look — His Diet Secrets Revealed

Looking good, Brad Pitt! The Hollywood icon looked sexy AF while filming a new movie, and as HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned, he has his ex, Angelina Jolie, to thank!

Brad Pitt, 54, has joined the growing number of stars looking half their age. While on the set of the film, Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, Brad rocked a white tee that showed off his buff arms while flaunting his new, buff bod. While Brad being sexy is nothing earth-shattering – he was People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” twice – this new look turned some heads. So, how did he do it? “Lots of yoga, pilates and strict dieting,” a source close to Brad EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com.

“He cut out the alcohol in his diet and has been eating healthier since his split from Angelina [Jolie] too,” the insider tells HollywoodLife.com. It seems that in the two years since Angie, 43, filed for divorce, Brad has changed his life drastically for the better. “He avoids sugar and processed food and eats lean meats, fish, and lots of vegetables. Brad exercises daily and doesn’t see it as a ‘revenge body’ diet, just a healthier lifestyle. Now that he is single again, he is trying to take better care of himself.”

“He looks good, feels better than ever and in a weird way, Brad credits Angelina for bringing out the best in himself,” the insider adds. Maybe she’ll get a special mention in the credits of Once Upon a Time In Hollywood? Brad portrays Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino’s new movie, starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio, Dakota Fanning and Margot Robbie. The fact that Margot is on this film is interesting. She worked previously with Leo on The Wolf of Wall Street, but Brad reportedly had a crush on Margot back in 2016, shortly after he and Angie split. Nothing really happened between Brad and Margot, as she married her longtime boyfriend, Tom Ackerley, in a secret ceremony at the end of 2016.

Speaking of crushes, Angelina has seen Brad’s new hot bod and she’s suffering a major case of FOMO. Angie thinks Brad is aging well, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, and after seeing him on Once Upon.., she thinks He “he looks better and sexier than ever.” Hopefully, these good feelings carry on into their ongoing custody battle. The two reportedly had a secret meeting at her house to finally work out their issues when it comes to taking care of the kids. It supposedly went well, so – fingers crossed. Brad may have a gorgeous bod, but his fight with Angie had gotten ugly.