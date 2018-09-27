T.I. & Tiny’s Reality Show Returning: Secretly Shooting Season 7 Of ‘The Family Hustle’ In Georgia

‘T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle’ is officially returning to TV, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned! The couple has been secretly filming in Georgia and only we have the scoop!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 43, and T.I., 38, are back on track and back in front of the camera! The couple, who’s had their fair share of ups and downs recently, have secretly been film season 7 of their reality show, The Family Hustle! “The show is currently filming in Georgia, but they are about to wrap,” a source inside the Georgia Department of Economic Development office (via the Georgia Film Board) tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY!

“Tiny and T.I. have been filming all summer for another season of ‘Family Hustle’,” a second source tells us. “They are not ready to go public yet with the info, but they have been shooting in Atlanta and have gotten the proper permits to do so. While there is no word on when the couple or a network will reveal the news, our second source remains confident that “the show is happening for sure.”

This news comes after the show, which aired on VH1 since 2011, announced that it would end after season six back in March 2017. “VH1 is incredibly proud of this long running series and our partnership with Tip and Tameka,” Nina L. Diaz, EVP, Head of Unscripted, VH1 and MTV in a statement at the time. “For six years, they have opened their home and shared countless family moments with us. Reaching 100 episodes is a milestone and we couldn’t be more excited to bring viewers the highly anticipated final season.”

At the time, the news also came when Tip and Tiny were having marital issues. However, the network reassured fans that the couple had remained “more committed than ever to the family hustle” for its last season.

As you may know, Tiny filed for divorce back in December 2016. However, when it came time for their hearing in March 2017, the legal meeting was dropped since Tip never received the papers. Ever since then, the pair has been trying to work things out, as seen documented on Xscape: Still Kickin’ It TV special. Now, the Tiny and Tip are doing much better, as they recently celebrated the rapper’s birthday as a family with their children on September 26.