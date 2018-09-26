‘Empire’s Jussie Smollett Reveals: I Think A Lyon Family Member Is ‘More Than Likely’ In The Coffin

Who is in the coffin? That is the question ‘Empire’ fans have right now. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jussie Smollett ahead of the season 5 premiere, and he revealed that he thinks the character who died is ‘likely’ a Lyon!

Someone is dead on Empire, and the only character we know for sure who is not is Lucious Lyon. Seriously, the guy has nine lives. In previews for the highly-anticipated season 5, an emotional Lucious is seen standing over someone’s coffin and saying, “I’m sorry.” HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Jussie Smollett, a.k.a. Jamal Lyon, at the Tribeca TV Festival to get some scoop on the show’s big mystery. Brace yourselves, Empire fans.

“It’s a slow burn, and they’re playing all of us,” Jussie told HollywoodLife. “Like, I genuinely don’t know. I would lie to you and say I didn’t know if I did know but I genuinely do not know. It could be me. It could be anybody, but I think that more than likely it is a Lyon. That’s all I’m giving you.”

At the end of season 4, a number of lives were left in jeopardy. Blake’s dad opened fire on Hakeem and Tiana. We still don’t know whether or not Blake, Hakeem, or Tiana survived the shooting. Would the show really kill off Hakeem? When it comes to Empire, anything is possible. The show has yet to kill off a Lyon family member. Empire will also be jumping forward two years in time. So, is the death in the past or present? Time will tell!

In addition, season 5 will also feature Cookie and Lucious dealing with the fallout of losing Empire to former friend Eddie Barker. They may be down at the moment, but they’re not out. Cookie and Lucious will rise again, that’s for sure. Empire season 5 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.