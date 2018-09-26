Kim Zolciak Accused Of Photoshopping Her 4-Year-old Daughter Butt & Nose On IG: Stop ‘Sexualizing’ Her

This is just disturbing. Fans are slamming Kim Zolciak for allegedly altering her youngest daughter’s photo, which she posted to Instagram on Sept. 25. See the before and after pics.

A wholesome family moment has turned into a concerning accusation for Kim Zolciak, 40. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a photo of her twins Kaia and Kane Biermann, 4, to Instagram on Sept. 26. But the adorable snapshot may be hiding an ugly truth. Some users claimed that the “original” picture of the toddler, which older sister Brielle Biermann, 21, posted to her Instagram Story, is not the same as Kim’s post. One fan pointed out the differences, writing in Kim’s Instagram comments section, “Who photoshops a photo of a 4 year old to make their butt bigger and nose smaller?! Or is your skirting board naturally wavy? Why is the original of this ( Brielle’s ) photo completely different?” HollywoodLife has reached out to Kim’s rep for a comment.

More fans jumped in to blast the reality television star for “sexualizing” her daughter. One user wrote under the supposedly edited photo, “Why WHYYYYYY would you want to make your child more sexually appealing????? So that predators find her more attractive? [sic].” Another fan wrote, “You’re genuinely sick to edit your daughters body. You obviously have issues with body image, don’t perpetuate them on your baby girl.” And a third fan took digs at the family’s history of cosmetic enhancements, commenting, “She is deranged. Can you imagine your mother critiquing your body and facial features at 4 years old? It’s easy to see why cosmetic procedures start so early in this family.”

As we’ve told you, Kim just underwent breast reduction surgery, which she announced on Sept. 19. Dr. Leonard Hochstein, who helped Kim join the “itty bitty titty committee,” has also done her hernia repair and tummy tuck, which Kim revealed in a July episode of her podcast. And the reality television star, along with her older daughter Brielle, have never hidden the fact that they get their lips injected! “Going to get my duck lips plumped up some more !! C ya,” Brielle tweeted on March 12.

We just hope that the differences are a result of wacky saturation and filter editing, and not Facetuning! Altering the pictures of a toddler is just wrong.