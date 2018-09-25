Hair Mogul Amour Jayda Dissed For Getting Pregnant By Rapper Lil Baby After Admitting He Cheated

Amour Jayda announced she’s expecting a baby on her birthday, Sept. 25. But not all fans are happy about the assumed father, rapper Lil Baby, who allegedly confessed he cheated on her.

Hair mogul and millionaire Amour Jayda, real name Jayda Cheaves, was thrilled to tease her pregnancy for her 21st birthday. She posted a photo of her balloons and baby bump to Instagram on Sept. 25 and wrote, “By far the BEST birthday 👶🏽.” But many fans decided to mock her birthday “present”! Well, that’s because the owner of AmourJayda Hair announced her pregnancy after her boyfriend Lil Baby, who’s collaborated with big names like Drake and Offset, reportedly admitted in April that he cheated on her with his baby mama, Ayesha. The 23-year-old rapper indirectly addressed Ayesha on his Instagram Story, screen grabs from which VladTV posted on April 17. “You won’t someone to kno I fucced you, well yes I did!! But you trippin none more none less!! Ain’t no way you go try ruin my relationship!! We happy dawg!!” He then added, “You my baby mama of course I done f***ed you!!”

Afterwards, Ayesha blasted Lil Baby’s girlfriend on her Instagram Story, writing, “Let’s not ignore the fact that Jayda wanted proof of her man cheating then once I gave her receipts of her man cheating she justifies it then her man went public in front of 1.1million followers to admit that he’s cheating.” And Jayda has claimed during an Instagram Live session that she spotted “a b*tch” on Lil Baby’s balcony, also claiming they’re neighbors. However, the mystery woman wasn’t identified, and Jayda herself has not confirmed that Lil Baby cheated. But fans are still taking shots at the entrepreneur after today’s pregnancy news!

“Amour Jayda’s lil knucklehead self really got pregnant by Lil Baby….. after he cheated on her with his baby momma and a rando. That’s wild,” one fan tweeted on Sept. 25. Another fan called out the confusing baby mama triangle, tweeting, “Amour jayda really went & got pregnant by lil baby after all that drama she go through with his baby mama & he don’t do nothing about it wheewww chileeeee.” And a third fan just couldn’t take it anymore. “Sooo this Amour Jayda and Lil Baby, Baby Mama beef/drama/fiasco is mentally draining and embarrassing af on BOTH parties behalf,” she wrote. We’re mentally drained, too.

Well, the past is past. We’re just thrilled to see a young woman hustling as a CEO and has an exciting blessing coming her way! Congratulations, Jayda!