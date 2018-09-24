When We All Vote: Michelle Obama Admits She’s Tired Of ‘The Chaos’ & Urges Americans To Vote

Michelle Obama confessed that she’s just like many of us: fed up, “exhausted,” & “depressed” by the “chaos” in our country. Instead of giving in, she inspiring every eligible American to cast their vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 6th.

When Michelle Obama took to the stage at the Chaparral High School on Sept. 23rd, the 3,000 women, men, and children packing the gym roared. “This is how democracy works,” she told the crowd. “It’s our children’s future and it (voting), still matters,” she declared. “And I’m not the only one talking about this issue. My husband, he was looking forward to sitting back and putting his feet up, kicking back and not having to do this again and again, but he’s out there, talking about how voting matters, again.” The crowd cheered loudly, as the former First Lady, kicked off the mission of the new organization she co-chairs, “When We All Vote,” which is dedicated to registering Americans to vote.

The crowd hung on her words as she explained why voting is relevant to the lives of every American, and why it’s not just enough to have opinions on things like healthcare, the economy, and taxes. You have to get “involved,” even if you feel overwhelmed with just taking care of your job and your kids. She insisted that even if you’re not showing up to vote in elections, other people are and it’s THEIR voices which will be heard, if they are the ones to vote, instead of you. “The people who show up at the polls this Nov. 6th, will decide what will happen on issues,” she told the audience. “Not voting is like letting your grandma pick your clothes out on election day,” she pointed out . “No offense to grandma, but how many people here, especially those of you under 30 would let grandma decide what you wear to the club, or decide what car you drive. Not many of you would let someone who’s not you make choices for you… what grandma thinks is good for you is not necessarily what’s good for you.” That’s why you have to vote.

“When you don’t vote, you’re letting other people make some key decisions about the life you are going to live… and you may not like what they decide. You might not like living with the consequences of other peoples choices, but that’s what happens when you stay home, you’re putting your future in the hands of other people to decide, and that may be exactly what they want,” she told the women, men and children hanging on her every word.

Mrs. Obama also expressed her frustration with how there are people trying to make it harder to vote. “You have to ask yourself, in this democracy, why would anybody on earth regardless of party, want to make it harder for people to participate in the democracy, but it’s happening all over the place and they’re hoping you’ll give up on… trying to vote.” Here’s the thing, the former First Lady explained — having opinions qualifies you to vote and it’s not that hard… to get registered and to do it. “So don’t let anybody tell you, that your votes don’t matter… the only way to make change in this country is to go out and vote to make change happen.” “When you all vote, imagine what you can demand for your communities, ” she urged. “The people who vote determine the direction of the country, I want every American to feel the power of that choice.”

Now, not only was the crowd roaring in agreement about the importance of voting, they also had one other major message for Mrs. Obama. “Run for president,” one member of the audience shouted and the entire auditorium erupted in a standing cheer — “four more years.” However, the Former First Lady didn’t take the bait. She stuck to her all important message — “register to vote,” “register others to vote,” and then “vote” on Nov. 6th.

Vote, like your life depends on it! You can go to the When We All Vote website and actually register right there to vote or just click below on our Rock The Vote module embedded below, to register to vote. Also, check out When We All Vote’s other rallies in Detroit, Miami, LA and more on their website, and go, if you can. You’ll be inspired.

Vote, Nov. 6th!