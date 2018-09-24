Kim Kardashian Proves She Has No Beef With Beyonce By Rockin’ Out At Her L.A. Show — Pics & Video

What feud?! Kim Kardashian co-signed her husband’s choice to put beef with Beyoncé & Jay-Z in the past, when she went to support Bey’s live show!



Kim Kardashian, 37, is standing by her husband Kanye West’s decision to call off any beef with Beyonce, 37, & her man Jay-Z, 48. The reality star gave The Carters the ultimate show of support, when she showed up to their concert on Sept. 23! With some of her gal pals in tow, it looked like Kim was having the time of her life at the Los Angeles stop of the On The Run II tour. As Larsa Pippen, 44, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and mom Kris Jenner, 62 stood at her side, Kim rocked out all night long, and sang along to all her favorite hits. She even shared the fun for all her followers to see! In one video posted on her Instagram stories, Kim was seen lip syncing to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s catchy 2002 joint hit “03 Bonnie & Clyde.”

In another video, Kim danced back to back with Larsa, as they mouthed the words to “Clique,” Kanye’s song with Jay-Z! Kim continued sharing snaps throughout the night, which all featured a filter that gave her an arrangement of hearts above her head. Several snaps showed Kim cheersing her ladies with a cocktail in hand. The concert stop was a ladies night out done right! The public display of love for the Carters came just three days after Kanye showed the couple some love of his own on Instagram.

Following a social media tirade against Drake, Nick Cannon, and Tyson Beckford on Sept. 20, Kanye shared a photo of Beyonce & Jay on his Instagram, with a caption that read, ““famleeeeee.” In the photo, Jay-Z has his arms wrapped around his wife, in a sweet embrace. It appears that Bey is wearing a pair of Ye’s Season 5 PVC Mules in the post, probably why Kanye chose to share that photo specifically. Fans were shocked to see the post from Kanye, given that he has shared a somewhat tumultuous with Jay & Beyonce throughout the past several months. Now, with Kim’s own Instagram posts, it’s safe to say that these two couples have made up!

It looks like the bad blood between these two couples is no more! While Beyoncé and Jay have yet to make any public reconciliations, it’s safe to say this beef can be considered squashed.