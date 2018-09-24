Is Kenya Moore ‘Faking’ Pregnancy? Fans Claim She’s Wearing ‘Fake Belly’ After Breakdancing

Haven’t we been over this already? Fans thought Kenya Moore was faking her pregnancy when she didn’t have a baby bump, and now that she’s sporting a huge one, they think that’s fake too! We can’t keep up…

Kenya Moore, 47, announced that she was pregnant in April and fans have been doubting her baby claims ever since. The latest conspiracy theories emerged on Sept. 23 when Kenya was videotaped hanging with her friend Kandi Burruss. In the beginning of the footage, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was sitting down and laughing, accusing Kandi of calling her face fat. The rest of the video took place on the dance floor with Kenya jerking around while getting cheered on. Fans noted the dancing was a little much for a pregnant mom, but others honed in on the back of her white tank where some think they saw a fake baby bump secured. CLICK HERE TO WATCH KENDRA DANCING.

This isn’t the first time her baby bump has been doubted. In fact, the very first time Kenya showed her budding belly off was during a golf date with her hubby Marc Daly. They were posing with their clubs, Kenya’s bump on full display with her white long-sleeve top and matching jeans. The only problem? Fans didn’t think it was big enough — and they were harsh. “I thought you were pregnant? Oh I get it #TryingToStayRelevant,” one commenter wrote. Another kept it simple, calling Kenya, “Pregnot.” Ouch! And now that she’s finally rocking the big baby bump fans were hoping for, they’re questioning that too. This reality star just can’t win.

Breakdancing or not, we doubt Kenya is pretending to be pregnant. Not only has she gone into detail on her and her husband’s IVF journey, but she’s also shown off a 4D ultrasound and her bare bump on social media. Why would the RHOA star be so forthcoming with her followers if she was trying to pull off a fake pregnancy?

Guess she’ll just have to wait until she gives birth to prove her point! So until then, let’s just leave the mom-to-be alone.

Hollywoodlife.com has reached out to Kenya’s rep for comment.