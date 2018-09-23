Blac Chyna Suffers Nip Slip Going Braless In Plunging Blazer — See Wardrobe Malfunction

Blac Chyna had an eye-catching nipple slip on Sept. 22 when she enjoyed a night out in a sexy black blazer dress with no bra underneath.

Blac Chyna, 30, turned heads on the night of Sept. 22 when she suffered a nip slip while wearing a sexy black blazer dress with no bra underneath. The nipple could be seen peeking out of one side of the plunging top part of the dress but the sexy star didn’t seem to let it bother her as she flaunted her goodies while walking into a venue in Los Angeles. Blac looked confidently gorgeous and accessorized her outfit with a black Gucci belt around her waist and matching black high heels.

Blac is known for wearing revealing clothing and catching major attention for her looks so her recent outing and wardrobe malfunction doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Whether she’s strutting her stuff in a form-flattering fashion choice or changing wild hair colors, she sure knows how to work it! The mother-of-two definitely works hard to keep her body looking better than ever so it’s good to see her showing it off when she gets the opportunity.

In addition to her incredible appearance, Blac has recently made headlines due to her ex Playboi Carti, being seen out with Iggy Azalea. Although she hasn’t said anything publicly about the rumors that the two are dating, a source previously told us that she thinks it’s sad that Iggy is choosing to go on dinner dates with her exes. “Chyna thinks it’s a little sad that Iggy keeps hanging out with her exes, but then, she’s never been a big fan of Iggy’s, she thinks she’s phony and fake,” the source explained. Eek. Let’s hope Blac and Iggy don’t come in close contact anytime soon!

Blac looked happy on her recent outing and as always, she didn’t let a wardrobe malfunction let her down! Since Blac previously worked as an exotic dancer, it’s clear to see she’s comfortable in her own skin so nip slip or not, she’s going to have a good time!