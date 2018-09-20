Did Tyra Banks try to lick the face of an ‘America’s Got Talent’ Finalist?! Watch the bizarre moment that has fans laughing.

Tyra – you good girl? The finale of America’s Got Talent was held on Sept. 19, and it was an eventful night! A winner was crowned, and there were a ton of musical performances, but one hilarious moment from Tyra Banks, 44, still has people talking! While chatting with comedian Vicki Barbolak, 60, Tyra gets so close to the finalist’s face, that it looks like she is about to lick her! The awkward moment left Twitter in an uproar, and fans can’t get over the hilarious video depicting the moment. “Sooo awkward….. what the hell is wrong with @ tyrabanks ?!” one fan questioned. “I’m just praying she didn’t have bad breath!” another joked.

Other fans thought that Tyra took it too far, and may have even been intoxicated at the show. “She must be drunk or something… That was so awkward! She needs to be voted off AGT too,” one fan said on Twitter. “Homegirl was in kissing range lol,” another said. Luckily for Vicki, Tyra didn’t actually lick her or smooch her. Unluckily though, Vicki was later voted off the show. The AGT season finale had viewers holding their breath while waiting for a winner to be crowned, and the title went to none other than Shin Lim, the Massachusetts-based magician who dazzled judges and viewers alike!

The AGT finale was a star-studded event, and even Tyra’s awkward moment couldn’t draw attention away from the epic performers throughout the night. Legendary rock band KISS opened the show with an incredible performance, delivering an electric rendition of their hit “Detroit Rock City” on the stage. Fans in the crowd were also treated to live performances from Glennis Grace, and pop star Bebe Rexha! Both ladies teamed up with Florida Georgia line for a rendition of “Meant To Be.” Plus, The Struts commanded the stage with a fiery rendition of Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart.

Why was Tyra Banks getting so close to Vicki lol #AGTFinale #AGT pic.twitter.com/krsTGlPrD5 — Tyler (Ty) (@Oliver5302) September 20, 2018

Clearly, Tyra’s got A LOT of love for Vicki. Congrats to the comedian on a great season, and for somehow winning the heart of the supermodel for the world to see.