Sandra Bullock’s Father John W. Bullock, 93, Passes Away

Rest in peace to Sandra Bullock’s dad, John W. Bullock. The actress’ father passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 18, at the age of 93.

This is so sad. John W. Bullock, father to Sandra Bullock, 54, has passed away. The 93-year-old dad of the actress died on Sept. 18. The news first broke when Sandra’s boyfriend, Bryan Randall, shared his sentiments on Instagram. Bryan said the man was “surrounded by family and friends” when he “left the building,” in a caption beneath a sweet photo of John. “As a father, grandfather and WWII veteran, we #thankyouforyourservice PS: Hey God, we’re sending you a live one!” he added in his caption. The black-and-white photo showed a smiling John relaxing in a chair, while holding up a sign that read, “No Bulls–t Allowed.”

Sandra does not use Instagram or Twitter herself, and has yet to speak out about her father’s passing. News of his death probably did not come as a shock however, as John had been battling some health issues for the past several years. The news of his passing comes after months of rapidly declining health, according to Radar Online. Back in 2015, Sandra’s father also faced severe health issues related to a farm accident, during which he was crushed by a tractor, The National ENQUIRER reported.

Sandra lost her mom, Helga, an opera singer, back in 2000. The Oscar winning star previously opened up about the experience of losing her first parent. “My mother always said, ‘You just wait till you have a daughter,’ and the thought that a daughter of mine would be anything like I was scared me senseless. Before my mom passed away, we had a moment at her bedside where I was shut down and trying not to cry, and she simply said, ‘Don’t be like me,’ ” she recalled in a 2015 interview with People.

No word of a memorial service for Sandra’s father has been made public as of yet. We’re keeping Sandra and her family in our thoughts throughout this hard time.